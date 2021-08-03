WATCH: Raiders put on pads for first time at 2021 Training Camp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Okay, finally it’s time to do some hittin’. The Raiders put on the pads for the first time in their 2021 Training Camp and they made the most of it in the early morning heat of Henderson. Raiders practice began at 7:30 a.m. and wrapped up at 9:30 a.m.

The Raiders first pre-season game is less than 2 weeks away, Saturday Augusts 14 at home against the Seattle Seahawks. They begin the regular season with a Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens September 13, also at Allegiant Stadium. This will be the first time fans will be allowed in Allegiant Stadium for Raiders’ games.