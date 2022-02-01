Tom Brady announces retirement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) — Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL in social media posts on Tuesday.

“I will remember and cherish these memories often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said.

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s health and wellness company posted a tweet indicating he’s retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. Even the NFL’s Twitter account posted a series of congratulatory messages.

But Brady rebuked the coverage of his retirement, until now.

“It’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes,” his ultimate reveal went on to say.

The 44-year-old quarterback led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the NFC champion Rams last Sunday in the divisional round after rallying from a 27-3 deficit to tie it in the final minute.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots playing for coach Bill Belichick, and got better with age. He led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title last year in his first season in Tampa.

He’s still under contract with the Buccaneers this year, but Brady said he’s excited for the future, which he is taking day-by-day. Part of his plans include spending “a lot of time giving to others.”