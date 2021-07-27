WEB EXTRA: Raiders prepare for opening of Training Camp on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Are you ready for some football? Raiders Training Camp 2021 opens early Wednesday morning in Henderson and head coach Jon Gruden says the team is ready.

The Raiders have a lot of new faces on defense and that will be the biggest area of improvement needed for 2021. The defense game up 30 points a game in 2020 and ended the season with an 8-8 record.

The first pre-season game for the Raiders will be August 14, home against the Seattle Seahawks. The first regular season game will be a Monday Night Football game September 13 in Allegiant Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.