The NHL’s Seattle Kraken announced they have brought in former Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch and Seattle rapper Macklemore as minority investors.

The terms of the investments were not made public. According to Forbes, the Krakens are valued at an estimated $875 million. The former Seahawk and the Seattle-based artist are joining the group led by founder and majority owner, David Bonderman and chairperson of the Executive Committee, Samantha Holloway.

“We are fortunate to have an incredibly strong investor group which has guided the franchise over the last four years,” said Holloway. “We are now adding two hometown heroes who share our values and desires to give back to this great city and continue to make hockey a sport for everyone.”

As a Kraken investor, Lynch will participate in the team’s “Hockey is for Everyone” campaign and will work with the team to plan events focused on young people and community activism. Macklemore will work with the team and arena to produce music events that serve the community and engage with fans.

“On God, I’ve been a part of a lot of things, but this is something I never would have imagined as a young hyena I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special,” said Lynch. “As I look back on some of my accomplishments-I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a professional club at the age of 35-I’m gonna continue to count my blessings.”

The team is coming off its inaugural season after joining the NHL as an expansion franchise in October when majority owner David Bonderman paid a $650 million expansion fee to join the league.