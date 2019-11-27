Jets kick off road trip with visit to Sharks

Every win won’t be a masterpiece, but as the San Jose Sharks keep on racking up the victories, they’re not going to complain.

As the Sharks head into Wednesday’s home clash with the Winnipeg Jets, they’re on a roll, having won nine of 10 games — which has pushed them into playoff position.

The Sharks are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, a game in which they blew a 3-0 lead and surrendered a pair of third-period goals before regrouping in overtime.

“It wasn’t our best (third) period,” said forward Timo Meier, who scored a pair of goals against the Kings. “I think we could have managed the score better. I thought we played real well the first 40 minutes. Yeah, we gave them too much in the third, but credit to the guys, we found a way to get another two points. I think we could have done it over 60 minutes, but we found a way.”

San Jose has won three straight games, all in overtime, and its last four victories have come in extra time.

“We’ve found our stride. We just want to keep it going,” said captain Logan Couture, who has collected three goals and 11 points in a seven-game point streak. “We want to get back in a spot in our division where we can catch the top guys.”

Patrick Marleau’s overtime tally against the Kings was the 556th of his career, which ties him with Johnny Bucyk for 27th in NHL history. It was also his 99th game-winning goal, the third most for a player with a single team. Gordie Howe scored 121 game-winners for the Detroit Red Wings, and Alex Ovechkin has 108 with the Washington Capitals, entering Tuesday.

Winnipeg is kicking off a three-game trip through California, which is part of a stretch with seven of eight games on the road. The Jets are coming off a 4-3 home win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, a game in which they played the whole third period without two defensemen in Josh Morrissey and Nathan Beaulieu, and starting goalie Laurent Brossoit departed halfway through the third period due to cramping.

“Honestly it’s just who our team is this year,” captain Blake Wheeler said. “Right away from training camp it’s what we’ve been doing. The hockey hasn’t always been pretty in the first little bit, but the last stretch of games, I think we’ve found something. It all goes back to that. That compete, that work ethic.”

Morrissey said on Tuesday he’s fine to play. Beaulieu is out of action for at least a week.

The Jets have won four of five games and sport a 8-2-1 mark in their last 11 games. Five of those wins have come on the road, although the adversity they faced against the Blue Jackets — notably playing the final period with just four defensemen — was certainly on another level.

“It wasn’t easy, it wasn’t smooth, but the compete was there and the bench was great,” coach Paul Maurice said. “They stayed in the fight. They really supported each other. They played hard. This group has played hard, maybe not perfect, but hard.”

