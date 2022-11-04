SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Sam Reinhart scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Radko Gudas also scored for Florida. Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and Anton Lundell had two. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots.

Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists, and Matt Benning and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who have lost three straight. James Reimer finished with 41 saves.

Trailing 2-0 after two periods, San Jose got on the scoreboard when Meier converted on a 5-on-3 power play at 1:04 of the third with his third goal in two games.

Karlsson tied it with his seventh goal and 12th point in a four-game scoring streak at 6:34.

Benning put the Sharks ahead with 8:12 left with his first goal since joining San Jose, but Verhaeghe tied it 3-3 with 1:22 left and Bobrovsky pulled for an extra skater to send it to overtime.

The Panthers lost assistant captain Patric Hornqvist at 9:14 of the first period after he was hit up high by Sharks forward Luke Kunin, who was ejected for the illegal check to the head major.

Barkov gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead on the ensuing power play getting his second of the season with 6:17 left in the period.

Gudas extended the Panthers’ lead with 4:10 left in the second with a one-timer from the point through traffic for his first.

THE QUEST FOR 100

Sharks coach David Quinn fell short again of getting his 100th career NHL win. San Jose is now 0-1-2 since Quinn got No. 99 against Toronto on Oct. 27.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Sharks: Host Anaheim on Saturday night to finish a six-game homestand.