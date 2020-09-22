San Jose Sharks announce organizational coaching stafff

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Sharks on Tuesday announced its coaching staffs for both the National Hockey League and American Hockey League levels.

In a statement, Sharks officials announced Bob Boughner is the ninth head coach in Sharks history after serving as the interim head coach for 37 games during the 2019-20 season.

Along with Boughner, the Sharks have named Rocky Thompson as associate coach and John Madden as assistant coach.

Evgeni Nabokov will return as the team’s goaltending coach, Dan Darrow will remain in his current role of assistant coach, and Charlie Townsend will continue to serve as hockey analyst/assistant to the NHL coaching staff.

Mike Ricci, who spent the final 37 games of the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach with the Sharks, will serve as NHL development coach.

In addition, Wilson announced that Roy Sommer will return as head coach of the San Jose Barracuda (AHL), after serving as associate coach for the Sharks for the final 37 games of the 2019-20 season. Sommer’s staff will include Assistant Coaches Jimmy Bonneau, Mike Chiasson, Video Coach and Hockey Operations Assistant Nick Gialdini, and AHL Development Coach John McCarthy. The Barracuda have also hired Dany Sabourin as goaltending development coach.

