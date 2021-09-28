San Jose Sharks fans must show proof of vaccination

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Headed to a Sharks game in San Jose? Don’t forget your mask and be ready to prove you are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The San Jose Sharks hosted their first game at SAP Center since the city’s vaccine mandate for indoor venues took effect.

SAP Center and many of San Jose’s most popular venues are now open only to those who are vaccinated.

The Sharks hosted the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night in the first home preseason game of the season.

As part of the city’s new vaccine mandate policy, proof of vaccination is required for everyone 12 and older entering the building.

That proof may be a CDC vaccination card, a digital record with a QR code or documentation from a doctor or health care provider.

In a statement, the Sharks encouraged fans to arrive early and to create a Health Pass account with Clear via their mobile app to provide proof of full vaccination.

Guests without a smartphone and or the Clear app will likely experience delays in entering SAP Center due to additional required screening.

Attendees with documented or religious exemptions to the vaccine may gain entry by showing a negative COVID-19 test done within 72 hours of game or showtime.

Masks are also required inside except when eating or drinking.

The mandate covers popular venues like the SAP Center, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose Civic Theater, City Hall, and libraries.