San Jose Sharks trade forward Patrick Marleau to Pittsburgh Penguins for ’21 3rd round draft pick

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Patrick Marleau from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a conditional 2012 third-round draft pick, it was announced Monday.

According to the Penguins, Marleau is signed through the 2019-20 season, and his contract will carry an average annual value (AAV) of $700,000.

In exchange, the Sharks have acquired a 2021 third-round draft selection (Pittsburgh’s selection) from the Penguins.

Marleau is a three-time NHL All-Star in 2004, 2007, and 2009, and is currently in his 22nd NHL season (20 with San Jose and two with Toronto).

Marleau also served as the captain of the Sharks for five seasons (2003-09), and was an alternate captain for both San Jose (2002-03, 2009-16) and Toronto (2017-19).

