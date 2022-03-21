SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — On Monday, the San Jose Sharks announced they have acquired goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenseman Jake Middleton.

“Kaapo is a quick, athletic goaltender who has shown the ability to win consistently at every level he has played,” said Sharks Assistant General Manager Joe Will.

“He provides our club additional depth at the goaltending position this season and in the coming years.”

In 54 career NHL games with Minnesota, Kahkonend has a 31-17-4 record, with a 2.89 goal-against average, a .907 save percentage and two shutouts.

This season, the 25-year-old goaltender has posted a 12-8-3 record with Minnesota, along with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 25 games played.

Prior to joining Minnesota, Kahkonen spent two seasons with the Iowa Wild.

During the 2019-20 season, he collected a 25-6-3 record, with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in 34 games.

The following season, Kahkonen set a Wild rooke record by posting nine consecutive victories — in 24 games played, he posted a 16-8-0 record.

Kahkonen was named to the AHL First All-Star Team, selected to the AHL All-Star Game and was given the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award, presented annually to the American Hockey Leagues best goaltender.

He led the AHL in shutouts in 2018-19 with six and in 2019-20 with seven.

Internationally, Kahkonen has represented Finland on several occasions, including helping the team capture the gold medal at the 2016 World Junior Championships.

In the tournament, he posted a 4-0 record with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

Middleton has appeared in 59 games with San Jose between 2018 and 2022, scoring nine points (three goals, six assists) and 82 penalty minutes. He was signed by San Jose as a free agent on Sept. 7, 2017.