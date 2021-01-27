Sharks approved to return to San Jose after COVID ban

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Sharks will be able to return home next month after temporarily staying in Arizona due to coronavirus restrictions, according to ESPN.
The Sharks were approved to return to San Jose on Feb. 13. where they will train and play home games, but fans are still not able to attend.
Santa Clara County health officials announced a three-week ban on contact sports in late November due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
The ban was extended in December and again in January due to a post-holidays surge that brought a spike in cases and overwhelmed hospital ICU bed capacity.
The Sharks’ first two “home” games will be played on Feb. 1 and 3 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.