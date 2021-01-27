Sharks approved to return to San Jose after COVID ban

San Jose Sharks’ Joe Pavelski, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Tomas Hertl, right, and Joe Thornton (19) during the first period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday, May 25, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Sharks will be able to return home next month after temporarily staying in Arizona due to coronavirus restrictions, according to ESPN.

The Sharks were approved to return to San Jose on Feb. 13. where they will train and play home games, but fans are still not able to attend.

JUST IN: The San Jose Sharks have been approved to return to San Jose on February 13th, as first reported by ESPN. The team will train and play home games there, but fans will not be able to attend. @kron4news #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/DX97pCGjUy — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 28, 2021

Santa Clara County health officials announced a three-week ban on contact sports in late November due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The ban was extended in December and again in January due to a post-holidays surge that brought a spike in cases and overwhelmed hospital ICU bed capacity.

The Sharks’ first two “home” games will be played on Feb. 1 and 3 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.