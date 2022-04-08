SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Sharks general manager Doug Wilson announced he is stepping down from his role after 19 seasons with the team.

“These past 19 years serving as general manager of the San Jose Sharks have been a privilege and one of the most fulfilling and enjoyable periods of my life,” said Wilson. “I have been incredibly fortunate to work for and with some of the most talented and passionate people in the game of hockey.

Wilson took over as general manager in 2003 for the Sharks. At the time, San Jose was coming off a last-place finish and having only won four playoff series in more than a decade. Under his leadership, San Jose brought in stars and turned the Sharks into a legitimate championship contender despite never winning a Stanley Cup.

The Sharks announced Thursday that Wilson will be stepping down because of a medical issue that led him to go on leave in November. The team said it will immediately begin to look for a new general manager as Joe Will is set to step in to serve as interim general manager.

Sharks owner Hasso Plattner released the following statement:

“I want to personally thank Doug for his 19 seasons as general manager of the San Jose Sharks. Doug and his staff produced remarkable results over a span that very few NHL teams can match, highlighted by our 2016 Stanley Cup run. Doug has been an integral part of this franchise since the team’s inception in 1991, and his impact – on and off the ice – will continue to be felt long into the future. Doug, and his wife Kathy, will always have a place as members of the Sharks family.”

The search committee for a new general manager will include Plattner, Sharks Interim General Manager Joe Will, and Sharks President Jonathan Becher. The team said there is no set timeline to hire a new general manager.