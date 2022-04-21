SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Sharks announced they will play three games abroad for the 2022-23 season.

The NHL will return to its regular schedule and begin next season in early October — bringing back its Global Series, which has been shut down due to travel restrictions over the last two seasons.

The Sharks are set to play three games abroad, including two regular-season games. On October 4, the Sharks preseason will feature an exhibition match in Berlin, Germany against Eisbären Berlin (Berlin Polar Bears).

The team will then travel to Prague, Czech Republic where they will open the regular season in a “home-and-home” series of matches against the Nashville Predators at O2 Arena on October 7 and 8.

“We are honored to participate in the 2022 Global Series in Prague and Berlin,” said Jonathan Becher, President of Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “The San Jose Sharks have a passionate international fanbase as evidenced by our thriving out-of-market 1991 Club. We will continue to look for ways to showcase the Sharks around the world.”

The Sharks have not played abroad since the 2010 NHL Premiere in Stockholm, Sweden. The club also played a pair of regular-season games against the Calgary Flames to start the 1998-99 season.

For the Sharks’ Tomas Hertl and Radim Simek, it’s a chance to play in their home country.

“I am very excited to be playing in my country next year,” said Hertl. “It is my home and where I started my pro hockey career and I can have all of my family and friends in the building watch me play an NHL game with the Sharks.”

All international games will be broadcasted through the Sharks Audio Network, with television broadcast options to be announced at a later date.