Sharks vie to turn around fortunes vs. Lightning

As the San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning prepare to meet for the final time in the regular season, both can look back at a weekend in which they let opportunities pass them by.

The Lightning and Sharks clash Tuesday night in Tampa to finish their season series. The Lightning skated to a 7-1 shellacking over the short-handed Sharks in San Jose on Jan. 22.

The Sharks rebounded with a 4-1 win over Washington on Wednesday before letting opportunities slip away in road losses Saturday and Sunday. Atlantic Division-leading Florida scored four times over the final 19:42 to rally to a 5-4 overtime victory over San Jose on Saturday.

The Sharks sounded like they were glad to leave South Florida with anything.

“This team has lost three games in this building all year,” San Jose captain Logan Couture said. “(Our defensemen) worked their (butts) off. … It was nice to get a point.”

San Jose held a trio of two-goal leads in its first outing against the Panthers but could not stave off the home side’s relentless attack.

Sam Bennett won it on Florida’s 50th shot on goalie James Reimer (45 saves), hopping onto the ice and firing in the game-winner from close range.

The Panthers owned puck possession almost the entire overtime session after the Sharks won the faceoff and defenseman Brent Burns turned over the puck.

“This was the fastest game I’ve seen in my career,” said Sharks forward Jonathan Dahlen, who has four points (three goals, assist) in a three-game point streak.

On Sunday, the Sharks dropped a 2-1 decision to Carolina after Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov netted the go-ahead goal with 3:44 left in regulation.

San Jose is 2-4-2 following a three-game winning streak from Jan. 6-11.

With its defensive corps already weakened by the absence of Erik Karlsson (forearm surgery), the club lost Mario Ferraro after he was hit in the face by a puck in the first period in Florida.

The Lightning did just the opposite of San Jose on Saturday. Tampa Bay rebounded from a 2-0 deficit with two third-period goals before dropping a 3-2 decision to Vegas in a shootout.

Ross Colton and Corey Perry tied it by scoring in the third period. Vegas captain Mark Stone, however, tallied against Andrei Vasilevskiy after Pat Maroon was stuffed by Robin Lehner in the top of the seventh round.

Captain Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Colton all found the net in the shootout before Stone put it to bed.

Tampa Bay registered just nine shots on goal through 40 minutes but used three power plays to take control in the third period.

“That’s pretty much our mentality we should have for the whole 60 minutes,” Colton said. “It shouldn’t start in the third period. … I thought we dominated them. If we’d have done that in the first two, we’d have had a different outcome.

“But (Vasilevskiy) kept us in it the entire game. Without him they’d have blown us out.”

