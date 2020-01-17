Skip to content
Nia Wilson Murder Trial
Sanity of Nia Wilson’s accused killer will be central pillar of trial’s outcome
Judge: Nia Wilson murder trial to stay in Alameda County
Trial to begin for accused murderer of Nia Wilson
Judge: Man charged with Nia Wilson stabbing death will face murder trial
Prosecutors not seeking death penalty for man charged with Nia Wilson’s murder
More Nia Wilson Murder Trial Headlines
BART stabbing suspect to enter plea in court over murder of Nia Wilson
Suspect in Nia Wilson murder deemed competent to stand trial
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART
Man accused of fatally stabbing Nia Wilson may be incompetent to stand trial
Cops: Man arrested for hurting Oakland police officers with explosive during Nia Wilson march
BART stabbing suspect charged with murder of Nia Wilson by ‘lying in wait’
Family of Nia Wilson files lawsuit against BART in her death
Steph Curry raises over $21K for family of Nia Wilson
Loved ones bid final farewell to BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
Family of Oakland stabbing victim Nia Wilson suing BART
