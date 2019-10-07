Skip to content
PG&E TO SHUT OFF POWER TO 800K DUE TO HIGH FIRE DANGER
CONTINUING LIVE COVERAGE: PG&E POWER SHUTOFFS
PG&E Power Shutoffs
LIST: PG&E to shut off power to nearly 800,000 customers due to high fire danger
Local food bank prepares for power shutoffs
Cal Fire prepares for extreme fire dangers during PG&E shutoffs
BART to remain in service during PG&E power shutoffs
PG&E opening resource centers across state during power shutoffs
SCHOOL CLOSURES: Bay Area schools brace for PG&E power shutoffs
Tips, resources for preparing for PG&E power outage
PG&E website crashes due to heavy traffic following power shutoff news
Bay Area
Local food bank prepares for power shutoffs
Crews battling ‘Little Fire’ burning in Alameda County
Gavin Newsom signs law capping rent increases
Cal Fire prepares for extreme fire dangers during PG&E shutoffs
Heiress Tiffany Li murder trial: Tracking lies
California
Gavin Newsom signs law capping rent increases
Governor Newsom: California should be ‘outraged’ by outage
PG&E opening resource centers across state during power shutoffs
California gas prices soar above $4 – a five-year high
$15B measure to improve California schools will appear on March 2020 ballot
Trending Stories
LIST: PG&E to shut off power to nearly 800,000 customers due to high fire danger
MLB to Oakland: Drop lawsuit or lose baseball team
Tips, resources for preparing for PG&E power outage
SCHOOL CLOSURES: Bay Area schools brace for PG&E power shutoffs
Here’s a list of Bay Area cities that may be impacted by PG&E power shutoffs