AT&T providing unlimited talk, text, data for Californians affected by PG&E shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Good news if you’re an AT&T customer!

Due to the recent PG&E power shutoffs, AT&T is providing unlimited talk, text, and data access by issuing credits and waiving overage charges, the company said in a statement.

The offer is for customers based in 758-zip codes and runs from Oct. 9 through midnight on Oct. 13.

AT&T says it will apply credits and waivers automatically for AT&T wireless customers with billing addresses and AT&T PREPAID customers with phone numbers in directly impacted zip codes at this time.

The company said customers in the affected areas may still receive alerts but accounts will reflect the credits or waived data, voice and text charges.

If you’re an AT&T video and home internet customer, you can also contact 1-800-288-2020 if you have questions about your service, damaged equipment, or want to voluntarily pause your service or suspend charges.

AT&T wireline customers can call 1-800-288-2020 for customer assistance including waiver of fees for remote call forwarding.

