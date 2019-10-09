Authorities enforce curfew in Morgan Hill to mitigate potential crimes

MORGAN HILL (KRON) – Amid safety concerns during PG&E’s widespread power shutoffs across the Bay Area, some cities are cracking down on potential crimes that could be committed during this time in impacted areas.

The City of Morgan Hill will be enforcing a curfew starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday through 6:30 a.m. Thursday due to the power shutoff.

Officials said the curfew is intended to crack down on pedestrians loitering in areas that are impacted by the shutoff.

“This curfew is for the safety of the community to reduce the opportunity for crime,” the city said on Facebook. “Travel by vehicle and presence on one’s own residential property is fine.”

Officials say checking on neighbors is not considered loitering.

https://www.facebook.com/morganhillengage/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARBLn56Ls8Ifg5ZWZcNcKooeOqrzGKEvpluUwpng-9Op9ZPh51ZMNp3B_vOgbQkgaLfIyJifpTkjgOaf

Other Bay Area cities like Berkeley are also increasing a police presence to crack down on crimes during this critical time.

In anticipation of the @PGE4me Public Safety Power Shutoff, the @BerkeleyPolice have additional officers patrolling the Berkeley Hills over the next few days.#PGEpowershutdown #poweroutage — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) October 9, 2019

This story will be updated with more information as it develops.

Latest News Headlines: