Backlash following power shutoffs

MORAGA (KRON) – Definitely some frustrated folks around the Bay Area on Wednesday night.

About 52,000 customers, which is about 120,000 people, according to Contra Costa County, will be affected by this when those shutoffs begin.

“It keeps changing and changing and changing,” says one kid from Moraga.

“Wind didn’t happen last night. It’s not happening today, so they keep pushing it back pushing it back. Who knows,” a frustrated customer said.

“It’s not windy yet, it’s not hot out, and they should figure it out anyway cause California has always been hot, and it always gets windy this time of year, so PG&E you’re not doing your job,” another upset customer said.

Some harsh words for PG&E Wednesday night, as folks in Moraga wait for the lights to go out.

Randy and Dorothy Jones stopped by the Safeway like many others, to pick up some last-minute items.

Since news of the shutoffs, their plans changed significantly.

“We’re picking up groceries we didn’t know we’d need to pick up because our daughter will be joining us for dinner. She lives in an apartment building on the 3rd floor and our daughter uses a wheelchair. So she’d otherwise be stuck,” says the Jones’s.

The Jones’s say they know all too well why the shut-off needs to happen but aren’t convinced this is the best the power company could come up with.

“We lost a good friend’s child in the first fire in Santa Rosa, and then Paradise last year. So it’s not like this is all brand new this year, it just seems they’re a day late and a dollar short in responding,” they said.