Bay Area Blackout: My power is out; what do I do?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – So your power’s out – you’re definitely not alone!

PG&E has shut off power to more than half a million customers in Northern California in the biggest planned shut off in the state’s history.

Officials said the utility company is trying to prevent its equipment from starting wildfires during hot and windy weather.

PG&E is warning that power may not be restored for several days and only once all power lines have been inspected and are given the green light.

Now that your power is out, there are some important steps you must take to avoid any further problems once power is eventually restored.

Some tips include:

Unplug or turn off appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage caused by surges when the power is restored.

Leave a single lamp on to alert you when the power returns. Then, turn your appliances on, one at a time.

Typically, your refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours and a full freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours–as long as the freezer and refrigerator doors are kept closed. Consider using coolers with ice to keep food cold and safe.

Be sure to use generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills outdoors only.

Do not use a gas stove for heat.

Check on your neighbors.

