Generator sales expected to rise during PG&E power shutoffs

NOVATO (KRON) — With hundreds of thousands of people possibly without electricity this week because of the latest round of PG&E power shutoffs, some businesses and residents are preparing by investing in a generator.

A 20-kilowatt generator that could be used to power a small business rents out for around $350.

Michael Tabayoyon of Allied Restoration Company says the calls have already started to come in about generators.

“Our units are definitely going to all be out and we’re working on adding more units to our fleet,” Tabayonon said.

As powerful as the 20-kilowatt generator looks, powering a larger store like a supermarket will require a unit making three times the power and one that could rent for as much as $900 a day.

A few weeks ago KRON4 told you about Scotty’s Market in San Rafael.

In the last power safety shutoff they were forced to throw out thousands of dollars worth of food.

The monetary loss is still being tallied but likely at least six figures.

As of Monday afternoon, the owner was on the phone working to bring in a generator.

Tabayoyon says commercial generator rentals are in demand because of their high sticker price.

Tabayoyon and his business partner believe businesses and homeowners are better prepared this time around, but it will still likely be another very busy week.

“The biggest probably with the last one was that a lot of people were caught off guard,” his business partner said.

He says the biggest problem was that people just weren’t ready for the shutoffs.

“We were getting somewhere between 50 to 100 calls a day for generators,” Tabayoyan said. “A lot of people calling for residential generators and a lot of other customers calling for large commercial units.”

