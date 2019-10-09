INTERACTIVE MAP: Areas impacted by PG&E power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hundreds of thousands of residents across California will lose power Wednesday as PG&E attempts to reduce the risk of a major wildfire.

In the Bay Area, the company will shut off power to 274,000 customers. In California, the blackout will affect 800,000 customers.

Portions of eight out of the nine Bay Area counties will be impacted.

San Francisco county is the only county in the Bay Area that will not be affected by the power outages.

Below is a map of the different maps showing areas impacted by the outages:

The areas in red are in the Bay Area. The rest of California is in blue.

PG&E said power shutoffs will happen in three phases.

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

El Dorado

Glenn

Humboldt

Lake

Marin

Mendocino

Napa

Nevada Placer

Plumas

Shasta

Sierra

Solano

Sonoma

Tehama

Trinity

Yolo

Yuba

The second phase of shutoffs will happen around noon Wednesday and will impact service to about 234,000 customers in the following counties:

Alameda

Alpine

Contra Costa

Mariposa

San Joaquin

San Mateo

Santa Clara

San Jose officials confirm that the noon shutoff will primarily affect East San Jose along the foothills and South San Jose in the area of Almaden Valley.

PG&E said a third phase is being considered for the southernmost portions of PG&E’s service area, impacting about 42,000 customers.

Specific locations are still to be determined.

