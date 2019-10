SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E says many parts of the Bay Area may be impacted by a potential power shutoff this weekend.

A list of confirmed counties that could potentially be affected on Saturday, Oct. 26 are:

Alameda (starting Saturday 5 p.m. through Monday 2 p.m.)

Contra Costa (starting Saturday 10 p.m. through Monday 2 p.m.)

Marin

Sonoma

San Mateo

Use the map below to check to see if you may be affected by the potential power shutoffs:

