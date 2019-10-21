MAP: 15 Northern California counties face possible PG&E power shutoffs

PG&E Power Shutoffs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E could once again shut off power for residents across 15 Northern California counties due to dry, windy weather conditions.

At this time PG&E has not yet announced a PSPS but the utility company said it is monitoring weather conditions.

The highest fire risk is forecast from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service says gusty winds and low overnight humidity is expected in the East Bay Hills, parts of Sonoma and Napa Counties, and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The following counties in the Sierra Foothills and North Bay may be affected, according to PG&E:

  • Amador
  • Butte
  • Calaveras
  • El Dorado
  • Lake
  • Mendocino
  • Napa
  • Nevada
  • Placer
  • Plumas
  • San Mateo
  • Sierra
  • Sonoma
  • Sutter

PG&E says the potential PSPS could impact up to 209,000 customers across the 15 counties.

This comes just weeks after a massive power shutoff across Northern and Central California that left hundreds of thousands of people without power – some for multiple days.

PG&E says they will continue to monitor weather conditions to determine if a shutoff is necessary.

>>Click here for tips on how to prepare for a possible outage

Check back for updates on this developing story

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News