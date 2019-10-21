MAP: 15 Northern California counties face possible PG&E power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E could once again shut off power for residents across 15 Northern California counties due to dry, windy weather conditions.

At this time PG&E has not yet announced a PSPS but the utility company said it is monitoring weather conditions.

The highest fire risk is forecast from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service says gusty winds and low overnight humidity is expected in the East Bay Hills, parts of Sonoma and Napa Counties, and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The following counties in the Sierra Foothills and North Bay may be affected, according to PG&E:

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

El Dorado

Lake

Mendocino

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

San Mateo

Sierra

Sonoma

Sutter

PG&E says the potential PSPS could impact up to 209,000 customers across the 15 counties.

This comes just weeks after a massive power shutoff across Northern and Central California that left hundreds of thousands of people without power – some for multiple days.

PG&E says they will continue to monitor weather conditions to determine if a shutoff is necessary.

