MAP: Bay Area counties to be affected by PG&E power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E said on Monday it began notifying customers about the potential power shutoffs in portions of 22 counties due to critical fire weather conditions.
The shutoff is expected to impact about 264,000 customers in the following 22 counties:
- Alameda
– Oakland, Berkeley, San Leandro
- Amador
– Amador City, Drytown, Fiddletown, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek
- Butte
– Bangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Stirling City
- Colusa
– Arbuckle, Williams
- Contra Costa
– Canyon, El Sobrante, Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, Richmond
- El Dorado
– Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, El Dorado Hills, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Ankum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin Bridges
- Glenn
– Elk Creek
- Lake
– Clearlake, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Hopland, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Middletown
- Marin
– Bolinas, Fairfax, Forest Knolls, Inverness, Lagunitas, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Olema, Point Reyes Station, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael, Stinson Beach, Woodacre
- Mendocino
– Gualala, Hopland, Point Arena
- Napa
– Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Yountville
- Nevada
– Emigrant Gap, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington
- Placer
– Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Meadow Vista, Weimar
- Plumas
– Belden, La Porte, Quincy, Story
- Shasta
– Anderson, Bella Vista, Big Bend, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo, Lakehead, Manton, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run, Palo Cedro, Platina, Round Mountain, Shasta, Shingletown, Whitmore
- Sierra
– Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, North San Juan, Sierra City
- Solano
– Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville
- Sonoma
– Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Calistoga, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Penngrove, Rio Nido, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Sea Ranch, Stewarts Point, Villa Grande, Windsor
- Tehama
– Cottonwood, Flournoy, Manton, Mill Creek, Mineral, Paskenta, Paynes Creek, Red Bluff
- Trinity
– Unincorporated areas of Trinity
- Yolo
– Brooks, Guinda, Rumsey
- Yuba
– Bangor, Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Forbestown, Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley
Use the interactive map below to see if you may be affected by the power shutoffs:
PG&E says if a power shutoff is called, they are expected to begin Wednesday morning.
The utility company said it will notify customers again 24 hours and four hours prior to the planned outages.
PG&E plans to again open several Community Resource Centers that will provide restroom, snacks, charging stations and both AC and heated areas.
For more on safety and preparedness, click here.
