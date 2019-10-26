Moraga residents brace for PG&E power shutoff

MORAGA (KRON) — In Moraga Friday, people were stocking up on ice in preparation for the coming power shutoff in Contra Costa.

“We have three refridgerators and one freezer full of food, so we don’t want it to go to waste,” said one Moraga resident.

At Moraga hardware people picking up batteries, flashlights and coolers and more are on the way.

“We have a shipment coming in tomorrow morning, an emergency shipment as we’re calling it, at 6 a.m. for more batteries, more lanterns, more ice pack type things to go in chests,” said Bill Snyder, owner of Moraga Hardware and Lumber.

Most of the people in Moraga have been through this earlier in the month

“Last time it wasn’t that bad, it was only 20 hours,” another resident said.

Only last time, there was also a fire in Moraga during the shutoff.

“We were evacuated and that was quite frightening. We got knocking on the door at 3 o’clock in the morning,” she said.

That makes the trepidation about the power shutoff minor compared to the fear of fire.

“We’re always worried about the fire,” another resident said.

Still residents are frustrated this keeps happening.

“I just can’t believe that a power company like PG&E can’t get this arranged and do something about it,” she said. “We can’t live like this for the next, you know, couple of years. So I think everybody’s irritated and I don’t think anybody has the solution.”