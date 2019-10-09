More than 4,000 people in Sausalito, Mill Valley without power

SAUSALITO (KRON) – Right now the stoplight at Bridgeway and Harbor Drive is completely out, along with at least three others near the off-ramp from Highway-101.

As of now 1,000 PG&E customers in Sausalito are without power.

The outage is also impacting 1,200 customers in Marin City.

Nearly 800 people in Mill Valley are also affected.

These parts of the North Bay were the first to have the power shut off, starting at midnight.

This is the first phase of power outages due to PG&E’s PSPS – the number of people without power is only going to increase.

Phase Two is expected to start around noon Wednesday.

Several parts of unincorporated areas of Marin have also been hit with power outages.

People are going to be waking up without power, without working stop lights, which could create a chaotic morning commute.

It’s important to stop at each light and look before through the intersection.

