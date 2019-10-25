Nearly 11K PG&E customers remain without power

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nearly 11,000 PG&E customers are in the dark Friday morning as a result of power shutoffs due to high fire danger.

Here are PG&E’s latest numbers showing customers without power:

Napa: 438

Sonoma: 4,999

San Mateo: 0

Statewide: 10,976

Power was shut off Wednesday afternoon impacting thousands across 17 counties in California.

Most of the shutoffs are concentrated in the Sierra Foothills and north of the Bay.

Crews will continue to inspect equipment and lines as the restoration process goes on.

Residents in San Mateo County were given the all-clear and had power restored Thursday.

