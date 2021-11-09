Over 1,000 Bay Area customers experiencing power outages: PG&E

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — About 1,300 Bay Area customers — as of 10 a.m. Tuesday — are experiencing a power outage due to overnight wind and rain, a PG&E spokesperson said in an email.

Initially, about 4,169 customers were impacted after a tree came down into power lines around 10 p.m. Monday in Rohnert Park, Sonoma County.

Crews worked to restore power to mostly everyone affected about an hour later, PG&E said.

Approximately 52 customers lost their power in Point Reyes Station after a tree came down into power lines at Highway 1 and Sir Francis Drake Blvd.

The tree in Marin County initially impacted electrical service to 710 customers Tuesday around 3 a.m., the agency said.

Crews are working to fully restore power in the area by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The agency said roughly a total of 7,500 customers across Central and Northern California had their power impact by the storm.