PG&E: 850,000 customers could be impacted by power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is planning a potential power shutoff that could impact 850,000 customers in California, including thousands in the Bay Area.
The shutoffs are due to an extreme wind event forecast for this weekend that will create dangerous fire conditions across the state.
PG&E says the possible shutoff could begin Saturday between 6 and 10 p.m. and last until midday Monday.
The shutoff could impact portions of 36 counties including Humboldt, the Sierra foothills, Western Sacramento Valley, North Bay, and across the greater Bay area, Monterey Bay and northern Central Coast.
Below if a map of potential shutoff areas:
Counties Potentially Impacted:
|County
|Customers
|Cities
|Alameda
|Total: 57,360
Medical Baseline: 1,302
|Albany
Berkeley
Canyon
Castro Valley
Dublin
Fremont
Hayward
Livermore
Oakland
Piedmont
Pleasanton
San Leandro
Sunol
|Alpine
|Total: 66
Medical Baseline: 0
|Bear Valley
|Amador
|Total: 19,909
Medical Baseline: 974
|Amador City
Drytown
Fiddletown
Ione
Jackson
Martell
Pine Grove
Pioneer
Plymouth
River Pines
Sutter Creek
Volcano
|Butte
|Total: 19,152
Medical Baseline: 1,398
|Bangor
Berry Creek
Brush Creek
Butte Meadows
Chico
Clipper Mills
Cohasset
Feather Falls
Forbestown
Forest Ranch
Magalia
Oroville
Palerm
Paradis
Rackerby
Stirling City
Yankee Hill
|Calaveras
|Total: 30,396
Medical Baseline: 1,370
|Angels Camp
Arnold
Avery
Burson
Camp Connell
Campo Seco
Copperopolis
Dorrington
Douglas Flat
Glencoe
Hathaway Pines
Mokelumne Hill
Mountain Ranch
Murphys
Rail Road Flat
San Andreas
Sheep Ranch
Tamarack
Vallecito
Valley Springs
Wallace
West Point
White Pines
Wilseyville
|Colusa
|Total: 64
Medical Baseline: 2
|Arbuckle
Maxwell
Sites
Williams
|Contra Costa
|Total: 48,824
Medical Baseline: 1,610
|Alamo
Antioch
Brentwood
Byron
Canyon
Clayton
Concord
Crockett
Danville
Diablo
El Cerrito
El Sobrante,
Hercules,
Kensington
Knightsen
Lafayette
Martinez
Moraga
Orinda
Pinole
Pittsburg
Pleasant Hill
Port Costa
Richmond
Rodeo
San Pablo
San Ramon
Walnut Creek
|El Dorado
|Total: 56,643
Medical Baseline: 2,774
|Cameron Park
Camino
Cold Springs
Coloma
Cool
Diamond Springs
El Dorado Hills
Fair Play
Garden Valley
Georgetown
Greenwood
Grizzly Flats
Kelsey
Kyburz
Lotus
Mount Aukum
Pacific House
Pilot Hill
Placerville
Pollock Pines
Rescue
Shingle Springs
Somerset
Twin Bridges
|Glenn
|Total: 43
Medical Baseline: 2
|Orland
Willows
|Humboldt
|Total: 64,710
Medical Baseline: 2,057
|Alderpoint
Alton
Arcata
Bayside
Blocksburg
Blue Lake
Bridgeville
Carlotta
Eureka
Fernbridge
Ferndale
Fieldbrook
Fields
Landing
Fortuna
Garberville
Honeydew
Hoopa
Hydesville
Kneeland
Korbel
Loleta
Manila
Mckinleyville
Miranda
Myers Flat
Orick
Orleans
Phillipsville
Redcrest
Rio Dell
Samoa
Scotia
Trinidad
Weitchpec
Weott
Willow Creek
|Kern
|Total: 842
Medical Baseline: 27
|Arvin
Bakersfield
Lebec
Grapevine
|Lake
|Total: 37,441
Medical Baseline: 2,170
|Clearlake
Clearlake Oaks
Clearlake Park
Cobb
Finley
Glenhaven
Hidden Valley Lake
Kelseyville
Lakeport
Loch Lomond
Lower Lake
Lucerne
Middletown
Nice
Upper Lake
Witter Springs
|Marin
|Total: 86,813
Medical Baseline: 1,574
|Belvedere
Bolinas
Corte Madera
Dillon Beach
Fairfax
Fallon
Forest Knolls
Greenbrae
Inverness
Kentfield
Lagunitas
Larkspur
Marshall
Mill Valley
Muir Beach
Nicasio
Novato
Olema
Point Reyes Station
Ross
San Anselmo
San Geronimo
San Rafael
Sausalito
Stinson Beach
Tiburon
Tomales
Woodacre
|Mariposa
|Total: 809
Medical Baseline: 42
|Coulterville
Greeley Hill
|Mendocino
|Total: 12,755
Medical Baseline: 408
|Albion
Boonville
Branscomb
Cummings
Dos Rios
Elk
Gualala
Hopland
Laytonville
Leggett
Little River
Manchester
Philo
Piercy
Point Arena
Potter Valley
Redwood Valley
Ukiah
Westport
Willits
Yorkville
|Monterey
|Total: 993
Medical Baseline: 49
|Aromas
Salinas
|Napa
|Total: 11,294
Medical Baseline: 248
|Angwin
Calistoga
Deer Park
Lake Berryessa
Oakville
Pope Valley
Rutherford
St Helena
Yountville
|Nevada
|Total: 43,211
Medical Baseline: 1,822
|Chicago Park
Grass Valley
Nevada City
Norden
North San Juan
Penn Valley
Rough And Ready
Smartsville
Soda Springs
Washington
|Placer
|Total: 31,277
Medical Baseline: 1,275
|Alta
Applegate
Auburn
Baxter
Emigrant Gap
Foresthill
Gold Run
Granite Bay
Loomis
Meadow Vista
Newcastle
Penryn
Weimar
|Plumas
|Total: 785
Medical Baseline: 6
|Belden
La Porte
Quincy
Storrie
Twain
|San Benito
|Total: 1,369
Medical Baseline: 39
|Aromas
Hollister
San Juan Bautista
|San Joaquin
|Total: 372
Medical Baseline: 5
|Linden
|San Mateo
|Total: 64,932
Medical Baseline: 1,293
|Belmont
Burlingame
Daly City
El Granada
Emerald Hills
Half Moon Bay
Hillsborough
La Honda
Loma Mar
Montara
Moss Beach
Pacifica
Pescadero
Portola Valley
Redwood City
San Bruno
San Carlos
San Gregorio
San Mateo
South San Francisco
Woodside
Unincorporated
Communities in
Southwest San Mateo
County
|Santa Clara
|Total: 27,093
Medical Baseline: 823
|Coyote
Cupertino
Gilroy
Los Altos
Los Altos Hills
Los Gatos
Monte Sereno
Morgan Hill
Redwood Estates
San Jose
San Martin
|Santa Cruz
|Total: 44,945
Medical Baseline: 2,095
|Aptos,
Ben Lomond
Brookdale
Capitola
Corralitos
Felton
Freedom
La Selva Beach
Mount Hermon
Santa Cruz
Scotts Valley
Soquel
|Shasta
|Total: 28,460
Medical Baseline: 1,663
|Anderson
Bella Vista
Big Bend
Cottonwood
French Gulch
Igo
Lakehead
Millville
Montgomery Creek
Oak Run
Ono
Palo Cedro
Platina
Round Mountain
Shingletown
Whiskeytown
Whitmore
|Sierra
|Total: 1,159
Medical Baseline: 14
|Alleghany
Downieville
Goodyears Bar
Pike City
Sierra City
|Siskiyou
|Total: 51Medical Baseline: 0
|Somes Bar
|Solano
|Total: 10,232Medical Baseline: 545
|Fairfield
Suisun City
Vacaville
Vallejo
|Sonoma
|Total: 92,877
Medical Baseline: 2,695
|Annapolis
Bodega
Bodega Bay
Camp Meeker
Cazadero
Cloverdale
Cotati
Duncans Mills
Forestville
Freestone
Geyserville
Glen Ellen
Graton
Guerneville
Healdsburg
Jenner
Kenwood
Larkfield
Monte Rio
Occidental
Penngrove
Petaluma
Rio Nido
Rohnert Park
Sebastopol,
Stewarts Point
Valley Ford
Villa Grande
Windsor
|Stanislaus
|Total: 163
Medical Baseline: 2
|Knights Ferry
Oakdale
Patterson
Westley
|Tehama
|Total: 19,238
Medical Baseline: 1,218
|Corning
Flournoy
Gerber
Los Molinos
Manton
Mill Creek
Mineral
Paskenta
Paynes Creek
Proberta
Red Bluff
Vina
|Trinity
|Total: 1,046
Medical Baseline: 39
|Del Loma
Hawkins Bar
|Tuolumne
|Total: 29,454
Medical Baseline: 1,476
|Big Oak Flat
Chinese Camp
Columbia
Groveland
Jamestown
Long Barn
Mi Wuk Village
Pinecrest
Sonora
Soulsbyville
Strawberry
Twain Harte
|Yolo
|Total: 530
Medical Baseline: 15
|Brooks
Capay
Esparto
Guinda
Rumsey
Winters
|Yuba
|Total: 5,502
Medical Baseline: 313
|Browns Valley
Camptonville
Dobbins
Loma Rica
Oregon House
Strawberry Valley
Wheatland
PG&E said if power will be shut off, it will attempt to contact affected customers via telephone, text, and email.
The outage could last longer than 48 hours, so PG&E suggests you prepare for outages that could last several days.