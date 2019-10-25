PG&E: 850,000 customers could be impacted by power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is planning a potential power shutoff that could impact 850,000 customers in California, including thousands in the Bay Area.

The shutoffs are due to an extreme wind event forecast for this weekend that will create dangerous fire conditions across the state.

PG&E says the possible shutoff could begin Saturday between 6 and 10 p.m. and last until midday Monday.

The shutoff could impact portions of 36 counties including Humboldt, the Sierra foothills, Western Sacramento Valley, North Bay, and across the greater Bay area, Monterey Bay and northern Central Coast.

Below if a map of potential shutoff areas:

Counties Potentially Impacted:

County Customers Cities Alameda Total: 57,360

Medical Baseline: 1,302 Albany

Berkeley

Canyon

Castro Valley

Dublin

Fremont

Hayward

Livermore

Oakland

Piedmont

Pleasanton

San Leandro

Sunol Alpine Total: 66

Medical Baseline: 0 Bear Valley Amador Total: 19,909

Medical Baseline: 974 Amador City

Drytown

Fiddletown

Ione

Jackson

Martell

Pine Grove

Pioneer

Plymouth

River Pines

Sutter Creek

Volcano Butte Total: 19,152

Medical Baseline: 1,398 Bangor

Berry Creek

Brush Creek

Butte Meadows

Chico

Clipper Mills

Cohasset

Feather Falls

Forbestown

Forest Ranch

Magalia

Oroville

Palerm

Paradis

Rackerby

Stirling City

Yankee Hill Calaveras Total: 30,396

Medical Baseline: 1,370 Angels Camp

Arnold

Avery

Burson

Camp Connell

Campo Seco

Copperopolis

Dorrington

Douglas Flat

Glencoe

Hathaway Pines

Mokelumne Hill

Mountain Ranch

Murphys

Rail Road Flat

San Andreas

Sheep Ranch

Tamarack

Vallecito

Valley Springs

Wallace

West Point

White Pines

Wilseyville Colusa Total: 64

Medical Baseline: 2 Arbuckle

Maxwell

Sites

Williams Contra Costa Total: 48,824

Medical Baseline: 1,610 Alamo

Antioch

Brentwood

Byron

Canyon

Clayton

Concord

Crockett

Danville

Diablo

El Cerrito

El Sobrante,

Hercules,

Kensington

Knightsen

Lafayette

Martinez

Moraga

Orinda

Pinole

Pittsburg

Pleasant Hill

Port Costa

Richmond

Rodeo

San Pablo

San Ramon

Walnut Creek El Dorado Total: 56,643

Medical Baseline: 2,774 Cameron Park

Camino

Cold Springs

Coloma

Cool

Diamond Springs

El Dorado Hills

Fair Play

Garden Valley

Georgetown

Greenwood

Grizzly Flats

Kelsey

Kyburz

Lotus

Mount Aukum

Pacific House

Pilot Hill

Placerville

Pollock Pines

Rescue

Shingle Springs

Somerset

Twin Bridges Glenn Total: 43

Medical Baseline: 2 Orland

Willows Humboldt Total: 64,710

Medical Baseline: 2,057 Alderpoint

Alton

Arcata

Bayside

Blocksburg

Blue Lake

Bridgeville

Carlotta

Eureka

Fernbridge

Ferndale

Fieldbrook

Fields

Landing

Fortuna

Garberville

Honeydew

Hoopa

Hydesville

Kneeland

Korbel

Loleta

Manila

Mckinleyville

Miranda

Myers Flat

Orick

Orleans

Phillipsville

Redcrest

Rio Dell

Samoa

Scotia

Trinidad

Weitchpec

Weott

Willow Creek Kern Total: 842

Medical Baseline: 27 Arvin

Bakersfield

Lebec

Grapevine Lake Total: 37,441

Medical Baseline: 2,170 Clearlake

Clearlake Oaks

Clearlake Park

Cobb

Finley

Glenhaven

Hidden Valley Lake

Kelseyville

Lakeport

Loch Lomond

Lower Lake

Lucerne

Middletown

Nice

Upper Lake

Witter Springs Marin Total: 86,813

Medical Baseline: 1,574 Belvedere

Bolinas

Corte Madera

Dillon Beach

Fairfax

Fallon

Forest Knolls

Greenbrae

Inverness

Kentfield

Lagunitas

Larkspur

Marshall

Mill Valley

Muir Beach

Nicasio

Novato

Olema

Point Reyes Station

Ross

San Anselmo

San Geronimo

San Rafael

Sausalito

Stinson Beach

Tiburon

Tomales

Woodacre Mariposa Total: 809

Medical Baseline: 42 Coulterville

Greeley Hill Mendocino Total: 12,755

Medical Baseline: 408 Albion

Boonville

Branscomb

Cummings

Dos Rios

Elk

Gualala

Hopland

Laytonville

Leggett

Little River

Manchester

Philo

Piercy

Point Arena

Potter Valley

Redwood Valley

Ukiah

Westport

Willits

Yorkville Monterey Total: 993

Medical Baseline: 49 Aromas

Salinas Napa Total: 11,294

Medical Baseline: 248 Angwin

Calistoga

Deer Park

Lake Berryessa

Oakville

Pope Valley

Rutherford

St Helena

Yountville Nevada Total: 43,211

Medical Baseline: 1,822 Chicago Park

Grass Valley

Nevada City

Norden

North San Juan

Penn Valley

Rough And Ready

Smartsville

Soda Springs

Washington Placer Total: 31,277

Medical Baseline: 1,275 Alta

Applegate

Auburn

Baxter

Emigrant Gap

Foresthill

Gold Run

Granite Bay

Loomis

Meadow Vista

Newcastle

Penryn

Weimar Plumas Total: 785

Medical Baseline: 6 Belden

La Porte

Quincy

Storrie

Twain San Benito Total: 1,369

Medical Baseline: 39 Aromas

Hollister

San Juan Bautista San Joaquin Total: 372

Medical Baseline: 5 Linden San Mateo Total: 64,932

Medical Baseline: 1,293 Belmont

Burlingame

Daly City

El Granada

Emerald Hills

Half Moon Bay

Hillsborough

La Honda

Loma Mar

Montara

Moss Beach

Pacifica

Pescadero

Portola Valley

Redwood City

San Bruno

San Carlos

San Gregorio

San Mateo

South San Francisco

Woodside

Unincorporated

Communities in

Southwest San Mateo

County Santa Clara Total: 27,093

Medical Baseline: 823 Coyote

Cupertino

Gilroy

Los Altos

Los Altos Hills

Los Gatos

Monte Sereno

Morgan Hill

Redwood Estates

San Jose

San Martin Santa Cruz Total: 44,945

Medical Baseline: 2,095 Aptos,

Ben Lomond

Brookdale

Capitola

Corralitos

Felton

Freedom

La Selva Beach

Mount Hermon

Santa Cruz

Scotts Valley

Soquel Shasta Total: 28,460

Medical Baseline: 1,663 Anderson

Bella Vista

Big Bend

Cottonwood

French Gulch

Igo

Lakehead

Millville

Montgomery Creek

Oak Run

Ono

Palo Cedro

Platina

Round Mountain

Shingletown

Whiskeytown

Whitmore Sierra Total: 1,159

Medical Baseline: 14 Alleghany

Downieville

Goodyears Bar

Pike City

Sierra City Siskiyou Total: 51Medical Baseline: 0 Somes Bar Solano Total: 10,232Medical Baseline: 545 Fairfield

Suisun City

Vacaville

Vallejo Sonoma Total: 92,877

Medical Baseline: 2,695 Annapolis

Bodega

Bodega Bay

Camp Meeker

Cazadero

Cloverdale

Cotati

Duncans Mills

Forestville

Freestone

Geyserville

Glen Ellen

Graton

Guerneville

Healdsburg

Jenner

Kenwood

Larkfield

Monte Rio

Occidental

Penngrove

Petaluma

Rio Nido

Rohnert Park

Sebastopol,

Stewarts Point

Valley Ford

Villa Grande

Windsor Stanislaus Total: 163

Medical Baseline: 2 Knights Ferry

Oakdale

Patterson

Westley Tehama Total: 19,238

Medical Baseline: 1,218 Corning

Flournoy

Gerber

Los Molinos

Manton

Mill Creek

Mineral

Paskenta

Paynes Creek

Proberta

Red Bluff

Vina Trinity Total: 1,046

Medical Baseline: 39 Del Loma

Hawkins Bar Tuolumne Total: 29,454

Medical Baseline: 1,476 Big Oak Flat

Chinese Camp

Columbia

Groveland

Jamestown

Long Barn

Mi Wuk Village

Pinecrest

Sonora

Soulsbyville

Strawberry

Twain Harte Yolo Total: 530

Medical Baseline: 15 Brooks

Capay

Esparto

Guinda

Rumsey

Winters Yuba Total: 5,502

Medical Baseline: 313 Browns Valley

Camptonville

Dobbins

Loma Rica

Oregon House

Strawberry Valley

Wheatland

PG&E said if power will be shut off, it will attempt to contact affected customers via telephone, text, and email.

The outage could last longer than 48 hours, so PG&E suggests you prepare for outages that could last several days.