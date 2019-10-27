PG&E: Another power shutoff possible for Tuesday

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E announced Sunday that they may be shutting of power to parts of 32 counties across California starting Tuesday.

PG&E says they are monitoring a new wind event forecasted for Tuesday morning though midday Wednesday in Northern California.

The shutoff could impact portions of 32 counties across the Northern and Southern Sierra, North Bay, Bay Area and Santa Cruz mountains, North Coast and Kern County.

This weather event is a separate system from the one that triggered the October 26 shutoff that is still active.

PG&E says they will try to restore power to as many customers as possible who are currently blacked out due to the most recent shutoff. However, some customers who don’t have power now may remain dark throughout the duration of the next potential shutoff event.

Portions of these counties that may be impacted:

  • Alameda
  • Alpine
  • Amador
  • Butte
  • Calaveras
  • Colusa
  • Contra Costa
  • El Dorado
  • Glenn
  • Humboldt
  • Kern
  • Lake
  • Mari
  • Mariposa
  • Mendocino
  • Napa
  • Nevada
  • Placer,
  • Plumas
  • San Mateo,
  • Santa Clara
  • Santa Cruz
  • Shasta
  • Sierra
  • Solano
  • Sonoma
  • Stanislaus
  • Tehama
  • Trinity
  • Tuolumne
  • Yolo
  • Yuba

