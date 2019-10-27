PG&E: Another power shutoff possible for Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 18: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. California lawmakers are saying that PG&E is considering bankruptcy after a report released by Cal Fire investigators earlier this month showed that PG&E was tied to 12 California wildfires in […]

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E announced Sunday that they may be shutting of power to parts of 32 counties across California starting Tuesday.

PG&E says they are monitoring a new wind event forecasted for Tuesday morning though midday Wednesday in Northern California.

The shutoff could impact portions of 32 counties across the Northern and Southern Sierra, North Bay, Bay Area and Santa Cruz mountains, North Coast and Kern County.

This weather event is a separate system from the one that triggered the October 26 shutoff that is still active.

PG&E says they will try to restore power to as many customers as possible who are currently blacked out due to the most recent shutoff. However, some customers who don’t have power now may remain dark throughout the duration of the next potential shutoff event.

Portions of these counties that may be impacted:

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

Contra Costa

El Dorado

Glenn

Humboldt

Kern

Lake

Mari

Mariposa

Mendocino

Napa

Nevada

Placer,

Plumas

San Mateo,

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Shasta

Sierra

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Tehama

Trinity

Tuolumne

Yolo

Yuba

