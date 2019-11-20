PG&E begins power shutoffs for some Bay Area counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Due to strong winds and dry weather conditions, PG&E is still warning customers their power could be shut off today.

However, if you live in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, or Santa Clara county, you’re in the clear and power will not be shut off.

Bay Area counties that remain on the list of expected power shutoffs starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday are Napa, Solano, and Sonoma counties.

Originally, 330,000 customers were preparing to be in the dark, but PG&E cut that number in half.

The shutoff is now expected to impact about 150,000 customers across 18 counties.

Weather officials said while there was no significant change in the weather forecast, PG&E pointed to other factors for the changes, such as the condition of the vegetation.

PG&E plans to again open several Community Resource Centers that will provide restroom, snacks, charging stations and both AC and heated areas.

