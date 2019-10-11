PG&E begins process of restoring power to thousands in the dark

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – At this time in Northern and Central California, nearly 230,000 PG&E customers now have power.

However, many still remain in the dark Friday morning.

In the Bay Area, Santa Rosa is reporting the most outages at this time.

All 34 counties impacted by the outage have been cleared for restoration of power.

But crews must inspect all lines and equipment before the power can be turned back on – a process the utility company says could take several days.

Crews will use helicopters to visually inspect all power lines and equipment before the lights can be turned back on.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson says the utility company cut power off in the interest of public safety due to fire threats.

However Johnson admits that PG&E was not properly prepared.

In order to determine which areas are safe to turn power back on, PG&E crews can only conduct patrols and inspect lines during daylight hours.

Governor Gavin Newsom has slammed PG&E, saying the blackouts were the result of decades of PG&E’s mismanagement, greed and neglect.

Governor Newsom also called on California utility regulators to review PG&E’s actions.

The California Public Utilities Commission says they review all intentional outages by California Utilities.

