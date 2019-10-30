PG&E cancels multiple planned outages as weather conditions improve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Due to favorable weather conditions PG&E announced Wednesday morning power outages won’t affect Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and San Mateo Counties.

There are some small spots where the power is out because of the last round of outages from Saturday, but most of the 30,000 customers in those areas have the lights on this morning.

However, the same can’t be said for counties in the North Bay, where about 510,000 customers remain in the dark.

The Wind Advisory for the North Bay Mountains has been canceled by the National Weather Service as winds below 2,500 feet have calmed.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect due to very low relative humidity, which creates critical fire weather conditions when combined with the wind.

🚩 RED FLAG WARNING 🚩 is still in effect through Wednesday afternoon. Winds may have eased, but don't be fooled, they're still strong enough combine with very low RH for critical fire weather conditions. #CAwx #CAFire #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/BeWcj738iA — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 30, 2019

>> Track the latest in the KRON4 Weather Center.

PG&E said customers who were impacted by the power shutoff will receive a customer bill credit.

In a statement, PG&E said late Tuesday that residential customers will receive a credit of $100 and businesses will receive a credit of $250.

PG&E Statement on Oct. 9 Public Safety Power Shutoff Customer Bill Credit. https://t.co/osdd1QDfBR pic.twitter.com/WG7BsfYjoh — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 30, 2019

Latest Headlines: