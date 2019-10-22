PG&E customers brace for another round of power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The dry conditions and fire danger could bring about another round of power shutoffs.

A total 201,000 PG&E customers could be affected by the potential shutoff.

PG&E says strong winds are expected to pick up Wednesday night in the Sierra Foothills and North Bay.

In San Mateo County, which is one of 15 counties that could be impacted, winds could pick up Thursday afternoon.

PG&E says it will notify customers at least 8 to 12 hours in advance of a shutoff.

A final decision will be made Wednesday morning.

