PG&E defends power shutoffs after ‘damage and hazards found’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E on Tuesday released a statement saying “damage and hazards found” after the highly controversial Northern California power shutoffs prove it was “the right decision.”

The utility company released photos of wind-related damage and hazards found during inspections after last week’s widespread power shutoffs, noting more than 100 incidents of such damage or hazards across areas where PG&E shut off power were found.

“It is possible that these damages and hazards represented potential sources of wildfire ignition,” PG&E said.

PG&E listed the following examples:

Glenn County: Large tree limb found lying across an electric line

Napa County: Large tree limb found tangled with span of wires

Santa Clara County: Very large tree branch fell through lines connected to home

Santa Cruz County: Tree fell across lines

Shasta County: Large tree fell into lines pulling utility pole from its foundation

PG&E says its crews are continuing to investigate and review reports from safety inspections of 25,000 miles of distribution lines and 2,500 miles of transmission lines.

Additional updates will be provided on PG&E’s website.

Latest News Headlines: