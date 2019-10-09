PG&E office reportedly egged amid power shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: The Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) logo is displayed on a sign in front of the PG&E Service Center on January 15, 2019 in San Rafael, California. PG&E announced that they are preparing to file for bankruptcy at the end of January as they face an estimated $30 billion in legal claims for electrical equipment that might have been responsible for igniting destructive wildfires in California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OROVILLE (KRON) — It appears some people aren’t too happy about PG&E cutting off their power.

In Oroville, a PG&E office was forced to close for the day when some reportedly threw eggs at the doors, according to KRCR.

More than a million people in California were without electricity Wednesday as the state’s largest utility pulled the plug to prevent wildfires.

PG&E announced the shutoffs Tuesday afternoon. The Oroville office was reportedly egged that night.

The next morning a security guard was seen outside the office’s front door, which had steaks of egg running down, KRCR reported.

Authorities are asking the public to be kind to utility workers as anger mounts against the company.