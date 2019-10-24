Potential PG&E power shutoffs to impact Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is planning a power outage for parts of the Bay Area this weekend due to dangerous fire conditions.
According to the National Weather Service, this weekend will bring extreme fire danger to the Bay Area.
The NWS has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Saturday night through Monday morning.
“This event looks to be the strongest of this year and since the 2017 wine country fires,” the NWS said.
The power shutoff is expected to impact parts of Contra Costa County from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Monday, per Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.
In Alameda County, the shutoffs are expected to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Monday.
Complete power restoration may take several days, according to PG&E.
The City of Lafayette also has confirmed possible power shutoffs this weekend.
PG&E is encouraging those to prepare for a power shutoff event.
PG&E is also closely following a potentially strong, widespread dry offshore wind event on Saturday that could impact the Sierra Foothills, North Bay, Peninsula, Central Coast, East Bay and Humboldt.
>> Preparing For a Power Outage
>> Preparándose Para un Apagón
No additional details are available at this time, check back for updates.
