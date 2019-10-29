PG&E Power Shutoffs: Where & when next outages are scheduled

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Over 600,000 PG&E customers will be without power as the utility plans to move forward with another round of shutoffs across Northern California.
This latest outage means some families and businesses will be in the dark for nearly a week.
The latest blackout will start early Tuesday and affect about 1.5 million people in 29 Northern California counties.
Here’s the latest timeline for Tuesday’s round of power shutoffs, which will be implemented in phases:
PHASE 1 (5 a.m.)
Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity, Shasta
|County
|Cities
|Butte
|Bangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Clipper Mills,
Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville,
Stirling City
|Plumas
|Bellden, La Porte, Quincy, Storrie
|Trinity
|Burnt Ranch, Salyer, Zenia
|Shasta
|Anderson, Bella Vista, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo,
Lake Head, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run,
Pala Cedro, Platina, Redding, Round Mountain, Shasta,
Singletown, Whiskeytown, Whitmore
PHASE 2 (9 a.m.)
El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Yuba
|County
|Cities
|El Dorado
|Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, Garden
Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey
Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill,
Placerville, Pollock Pines, Somerset, Twin Bridges
|Nevada
|Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan,
Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs,
Washington
|Placer
|Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat,
Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Lincoln, Meadow Vista,
Newcastle, Penryn, Weimar
|Sierra
|Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Sierra City
|Yuba
|Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge,
Dobbins Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartsville,
Strawberry Valley
PHASE 3 (4 p.m.)
Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne
|County
|Cities
|Alpine
|Bear Valley
|Amador
|Fiddletown, Jackson, Pioneer, Pine Grove, Sutter Creek
|Calaveras
|Arnold, Bear Valley, Camp Connell, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines,
Mokelumne Hill, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas,
Sheep Ranch, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville
|Tuolumne
|Pine Crest, Strawberry
PHASE 4 (7 a.m.)
Humboldt (Southern), Mendocino, Sonoma
|County
|Cities
|Humboldt
|Alton, Arcata, Bayside, Blocksburg, Blue Lake, Carlotta,
Eureka, Ferndale, Fields Landing, Fortuna, Garberville,
Honeydew, Hoopa, Hydesville, Kneeland, Korbel, Loleta,
McKinleyville, Miranda, Myers Flat, Orick, Orleans,
Petrolia, Phillipsville, Redcrest, Redway, Rio Del, Samoa,
Scotia, Trinidad, Weott, Whitehorn, Willow Creek
|Mendocino
|Albion, Boonville, Branscomb, Caspar, Comptche, Covelo,
Cummings, Dos Rios, Elk, Fort Bragg, Gualala, Hopland,
Laytonville, Leggett, Little River, Manchester, Mendocino,
Navarro, Philo, Piercy, Point Arena, Potter Valley, Redwood
Valley, Ukiah, Westport, Willits, Yorkville
|Sonoma
|Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Camp Meeker, Cazadero,
Cloverdale, Cotati, Duncan Mills, Forestville, Geyserville,
Glen Ellen, Graton, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner,
Kenwood, Monte Rio, Occidental, Penn Grove, Rio Nido,
Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Sea Ranch,
Valley Ford, Villa Grande, Windsor
PHASE 5 (7 a.m.)
Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo
|County
|Cities
|Lake
|Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Cobb, Finley, Glenhaven, Hidden
Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake,
Lucerne, Middletown, Nice, Upper Lake, Witter Springs
|Napa
| American Canyon, Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Napa,
Pope Valley, Rutherford
|Solano
|Vallejo
|Yolo
|Guinda, Rumsey, Winters
PHASE 6 (9 p.m.)
Humboldt (Northern), Siskiyou
|County
|Cities
|Humboldt
|Alton, Arcata, Bayside, Blocksburg, Blue Lake, Carlotta,
Eureka, Ferndale, Fields Landing, Fortuna, Garberville,
Honeydew, Hoopa, Hydesville, Kneeland, Korbel, Loleta,
McKinleyville, Miranda, Myers Flat, Orick, Orleans,
Petrolia, Phillipsville, Redcrest, Redway, Rio Del, Samoa,
Scotia, Trinidad, Weott, Whitehorn, Willow Creek
|Siskiyou
|Somes Bar
PHASE 7 (11 p.m.)
Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo
|County
|Cities
|Marin
|Belvedere, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Dillon Beach, Fairfax,
Fallon, Forest Knolls, Greenbrae, Kentfield, Lagunitas,
Larkspur, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio,
Novato, Ross, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael,
Sausalito, Stinson Beach, Tiburon, Tamales, Wood Acre
|Santa Clara
|Santa Clara County
|Santa Cruz
|Boulder Creek, Davenport
|San Mateo
|El Granada, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Loma Mar,
Montera, Moss Beach, Pescadero, San Gregorio
PHASE 8 (11 p.m.)
Alameda, Contra Costa
|County
|Cities
|Alameda
| Castro Valley, Oakland
|Amador
|Fiddletown, Jackson, Pioneer, Pine Grove, Sutter Creek
PHASE 9 (9 p.m.)
Kern
|County
|Cities
|Kern
|Lebec
PG&E says it will be monitoring the potentially widespread dry, offshore wind event that’s expected to start Tuesday through midday Wednesday.
At this time PG&E says customers impacted by the Oct. 26 power shutoff event could also be part of this next shutoff.
PG&E says it has begun notifying customers who could potentially be affected by the next power shutoff event via text, email, and automated phone calls.
Use the interactive map below to see if your particular city/neighborhood could be affected:
Community Resource Centers
To support customers in counties impacted by the outages, PG&E has opened several Community Resource Centers that will provide restrooms, bottled water, charging stations, and air conditioned seating.
If you rely on power to operate life-sustaining medical devices, participating Independent Living Centers (ILCs) may be able to cover the costs associated with accessible transportation to and from PG&E Community Resource Centers. They may also provide funds for hotel expenses, their offices as charging stations, or provide loaner backup battery power.
All centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Alameda County
UC Berkeley
Clark Kerr Southwest Parking Lot 1,
Tanglewood Road
Berkeley
Alameda County
Merritt Community College
12500 Campus Drive
Oakland
Alameda County
Hayward Kmart
26231 Mission Boulevard
Hayward
Alpine County
Bear Valley Transportation Center
132 Bear Valley Road
Bear Valley
Amador County
Mace Meadows Golf Course
26570 Fairway Drive
Pioneer
Amador County
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish
11361 Prospect Drive
Jackson
Butte County
Costco – Butte
2100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
Chico
Butte County
Strip mall
14144 Lakeridge Court
Magalia
Butte County
Bird Street School
1421 Bird Street
Oroville
Calaveras County
Meadowmont Shopping Center
2182 Highway 4
Arnold
Calaveras County
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3322
202 Spink Road
West Point
Calaveras County
Utica Park
1075 Utica Lane
Angels Camp
Calaveras County
Round Table Pizza
55 Highway 26
Valley Springs
Contra Costa County
Tice Valley Community Center
2055 Tice Valley Boulevard
Walnut Creek
Contra Costa County
St. Mary’s College
1928 St. Mary’s Road
Moraga
Contra Costa County
Balfour-Guthrie Park
1701 Balfour Road
Brentwood
Contra Costa County
Costco
4801 Central Avenue
Richmond CA
El Dorado County
Buffalo Hill Center
6023 Front Street 37
Georgetown
El Dorado County
Former County Sheriff’s Office
300 Fair Lane
Placerville
El Dorado County
Knotty Pine Lanes
2667 Sanders Drive, #1
Pollock Pines
*Humboldt County
Blue Lake Rancheria
428 Chartin Road
Blue Lake
*Humboldt County
Humboldt County Main Library
1313 Third Street
Eureka
*Humboldt County
Firemen’s Pavilion
9 Park Street
Fortuna
*Humboldt County
Pierson Park
1705 Gwin Road
McKinleyville
*Humboldt County
US Forest Service Big Rock Day Use Area
2383-2405 Trinity River Highway
Willow Creek
*Humboldt County
Neighborhood Facilities Building & Tribal Offices
11860 State Highway 96
Hoopa
Humboldt County
Arcata Community Center
321 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
Arcata
Lake County
Clearlake Senior Community Center
3245 Bowers Avenue
Clearlake
Lake County
Konocti Vista Casino
2755 Mission Rancheria Road
Lakeport
Madera County
Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino
711 Lucky Lane
Coursegold
Marin County
Albert J. Boro Community Center
50 Canal Street
San Rafael
Marin County
Marin City Health & Wellness Center
630 Drake Avenue
Sausalito, CA 94965
Mendocino County
Fort Bragg Recreation Center
300 S Lincoln Street
Fort Bragg
Mendocino County
Potter Valley Bible Church
10151 Main Street
Potter Valley
Mendocino County
Empty Lot
1775 N. State Street
Ukiah
*Monterey County
City Property
1351 Oak Avenue
Greenfield
Napa County
Napa Valley Expo
575 Third Street
Napa
Napa County
Saint Helena Catholic School
1255 Oak Avenue
Saint Helena
Nevada County
Sierra College Grass Valley
250 Sierra College Drive
Grass Valley
Nevada County
Nevada City Elks Lodge
518 State Highway 49
Nevada City
Nevada County
Former Penn Valley Community Church
11739 Spenceville Road
Penn Valley
Placer County
Gold Country Fairgrounds
209 Fairgate Road
Auburn
Placer County
Canyon View Assembly Church
23221 Forest Hill Road
Forest Hill
Placer County
McBean Pavillion Parking Lot
75 McBean Park Drive
Lincoln
San Benito County
Mission San Juan Batista
406 2nd Street
San Juan Bautista
San Mateo County
Pacifica Community Center
540 Crespi Drive
Pacifica
San Mateo County
San Mateo Event Center
2495 South Delaware Gate 13
San Mateo
San Mateo County
La Honda Fire Brigade
8945 La Honda Road
La Honda
Santa Clara County
Costco
7251 Camino Arroyo
Gilroy
Santa Clara County
East Valley Family YMCA
1975 S White Road
San Jose
Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz Costco
220 Sylvania Avenue
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz County
Scotts Valley Siltanen Park
Parking lot across the street from 141 Vine Hill School Road
Scotts Valley
*Santa Cruz County
Twin Lakes Church
2701 Cabrillo College Drive
Aptos
Shasta County
Shasta Senior Center parking lot
2081 Frontier Trail
Anderson
Shasta County
USFS District Office parking lot
14225 Holiday Road
Redding
Solano County
S&S Supply Solutions
2700 Maxwell Way
Fairfield CA
Solano County
Lowe’s
1751 E Monte Vista Avenue
Vacaville
Solano County
Solano County Fairgrounds
900 Fairgrounds Drive
Vallejo
Sonoma County
Cloverdale Citrus Fair
1 Citrus Fair
Cloverdale
Sonoma County
Hanna Boys Center
17000 Arnold Drive
Sonoma
Sonoma County
Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building
1351 Maple Avenue
Santa Rosa
Tehama County
Paved parking lot near Estil C Clark Park
103 East Fig Lane
Corning
Tehama County
Site is adjacent to 100 Rio Street
Red Bluff
*Trinity County
US Forest Service Big Rock Day Use Area
2383-2405 Trinity River Highway
Willow Creek
Tuolumne County
Eproson Park
22901 Meadow Drive
Twain Harte
Tuolumne County
Mary Laveroni Park
18930 Main Street
Groveland
Tuolumne County
Mother Lode Fairgrounds
220 Southgate Drive
Sonora
Yuba County
Alcouffe Center
9185 Marysville Road
Oregon House
