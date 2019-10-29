PG&E Power Shutoffs: Where & when next outages are scheduled

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Over 600,000 PG&E customers will be without power as the utility plans to move forward with another round of shutoffs across Northern California.

This latest outage means some families and businesses will be in the dark for nearly a week.

The latest blackout will start early Tuesday and affect about 1.5 million people in 29 Northern California counties.

Here’s the latest timeline for Tuesday’s round of power shutoffs, which will be implemented in phases:

PHASE 1 (5 a.m.)

Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity, Shasta

County Cities Butte Bangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Clipper Mills,

Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville,

Stirling City

Plumas Bellden, La Porte, Quincy, Storrie Trinity Burnt Ranch, Salyer, Zenia Shasta Anderson, Bella Vista, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo,

Lake Head, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run,

Pala Cedro, Platina, Redding, Round Mountain, Shasta,

Singletown, Whiskeytown, Whitmore

PHASE 2 (9 a.m.)

El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Yuba

County Cities El Dorado Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, Garden

Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey

Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill,

Placerville, Pollock Pines, Somerset, Twin Bridges

Nevada Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan,

Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs,

Washington Placer Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat,

Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Lincoln, Meadow Vista,

Newcastle, Penryn, Weimar Sierra Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Sierra City Yuba Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge,

Dobbins Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartsville,

Strawberry Valley

PHASE 3 (4 p.m.)

Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne

County Cities Alpine Bear Valley

Amador Fiddletown, Jackson, Pioneer, Pine Grove, Sutter Creek Calaveras Arnold, Bear Valley, Camp Connell, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines,

Mokelumne Hill, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas,

Sheep Ranch, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville Tuolumne Pine Crest, Strawberry



PHASE 4 (7 a.m.)

Humboldt (Southern), Mendocino, Sonoma

County Cities Humboldt Alton, Arcata, Bayside, Blocksburg, Blue Lake, Carlotta,

Eureka, Ferndale, Fields Landing, Fortuna, Garberville,

Honeydew, Hoopa, Hydesville, Kneeland, Korbel, Loleta,

McKinleyville, Miranda, Myers Flat, Orick, Orleans,

Petrolia, Phillipsville, Redcrest, Redway, Rio Del, Samoa,

Scotia, Trinidad, Weott, Whitehorn, Willow Creek

Mendocino Albion, Boonville, Branscomb, Caspar, Comptche, Covelo,

Cummings, Dos Rios, Elk, Fort Bragg, Gualala, Hopland,

Laytonville, Leggett, Little River, Manchester, Mendocino,

Navarro, Philo, Piercy, Point Arena, Potter Valley, Redwood

Valley, Ukiah, Westport, Willits, Yorkville Sonoma Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Camp Meeker, Cazadero,

Cloverdale, Cotati, Duncan Mills, Forestville, Geyserville,

Glen Ellen, Graton, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner,

Kenwood, Monte Rio, Occidental, Penn Grove, Rio Nido,

Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Sea Ranch,

Valley Ford, Villa Grande, Windsor



PHASE 5 (7 a.m.)

Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo

County Cities Lake Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Cobb, Finley, Glenhaven, Hidden

Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake,

Lucerne, Middletown, Nice, Upper Lake, Witter Springs

Napa American Canyon, Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Napa,

Pope Valley, Rutherford Solano Vallejo

Yolo Guinda, Rumsey, Winters

PHASE 6 (9 p.m.)

Humboldt (Northern), Siskiyou

County Cities Humboldt Alton, Arcata, Bayside, Blocksburg, Blue Lake, Carlotta,

Eureka, Ferndale, Fields Landing, Fortuna, Garberville,

Honeydew, Hoopa, Hydesville, Kneeland, Korbel, Loleta,

McKinleyville, Miranda, Myers Flat, Orick, Orleans,

Petrolia, Phillipsville, Redcrest, Redway, Rio Del, Samoa,

Scotia, Trinidad, Weott, Whitehorn, Willow Creek

Siskiyou Somes Bar

PHASE 7 (11 p.m.)

Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo

County Cities Marin Belvedere, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Dillon Beach, Fairfax,

Fallon, Forest Knolls, Greenbrae, Kentfield, Lagunitas,

Larkspur, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio,

Novato, Ross, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael,

Sausalito, Stinson Beach, Tiburon, Tamales, Wood Acre

Santa Clara Santa Clara County Santa Cruz Boulder Creek, Davenport

San Mateo El Granada, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Loma Mar,

Montera, Moss Beach, Pescadero, San Gregorio

PHASE 8 (11 p.m.)

Alameda, Contra Costa

County Cities Alameda Castro Valley, Oakland

Amador Fiddletown, Jackson, Pioneer, Pine Grove, Sutter Creek

PHASE 9 (9 p.m.)

Kern

County Cities Kern Lebec



PG&E says it will be monitoring the potentially widespread dry, offshore wind event that’s expected to start Tuesday through midday Wednesday.

At this time PG&E says customers impacted by the Oct. 26 power shutoff event could also be part of this next shutoff.

PG&E says it has begun notifying customers who could potentially be affected by the next power shutoff event via text, email, and automated phone calls.

Use the interactive map below to see if your particular city/neighborhood could be affected:

Community Resource Centers

To support customers in counties impacted by the outages, PG&E has opened several Community Resource Centers that will provide restrooms, bottled water, charging stations, and air conditioned seating.

If you rely on power to operate life-sustaining medical devices, participating Independent Living Centers (ILCs) may be able to cover the costs associated with accessible transportation to and from PG&E Community Resource Centers. They may also provide funds for hotel expenses, their offices as charging stations, or provide loaner backup battery power.

All centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Alameda County

UC Berkeley

Clark Kerr Southwest Parking Lot 1,

Tanglewood Road

Berkeley

Alameda County

Merritt Community College

12500 Campus Drive

Oakland

Alameda County

Hayward Kmart

26231 Mission Boulevard

Hayward

Alpine County

Bear Valley Transportation Center

132 Bear Valley Road

Bear Valley

Amador County

Mace Meadows Golf Course

26570 Fairway Drive

Pioneer

Amador County

St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish

11361 Prospect Drive

Jackson

Butte County

Costco – Butte

2100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway

Chico

Butte County

Strip mall

14144 Lakeridge Court

Magalia

Butte County

Bird Street School

1421 Bird Street

Oroville

Calaveras County

Meadowmont Shopping Center

2182 Highway 4

Arnold

Calaveras County

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3322

202 Spink Road

West Point

Calaveras County

Utica Park

1075 Utica Lane

Angels Camp

Calaveras County

Round Table Pizza

55 Highway 26

Valley Springs

Contra Costa County

Tice Valley Community Center

2055 Tice Valley Boulevard

Walnut Creek

Contra Costa County

St. Mary’s College

1928 St. Mary’s Road

Moraga

Contra Costa County

Balfour-Guthrie Park

1701 Balfour Road

Brentwood

Contra Costa County

Costco

4801 Central Avenue

Richmond CA

El Dorado County

Buffalo Hill Center

6023 Front Street 37

Georgetown

El Dorado County

Former County Sheriff’s Office

300 Fair Lane

Placerville

El Dorado County

Knotty Pine Lanes

2667 Sanders Drive, #1

Pollock Pines

*Humboldt County

Blue Lake Rancheria

428 Chartin Road

Blue Lake

*Humboldt County

Humboldt County Main Library

1313 Third Street

Eureka

*Humboldt County

Firemen’s Pavilion

9 Park Street

Fortuna

*Humboldt County

Pierson Park

1705 Gwin Road

McKinleyville

*Humboldt County

US Forest Service Big Rock Day Use Area

2383-2405 Trinity River Highway

Willow Creek

*Humboldt County

Neighborhood Facilities Building & Tribal Offices

11860 State Highway 96

Hoopa

Humboldt County

Arcata Community Center

321 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway

Arcata

Lake County

Clearlake Senior Community Center

3245 Bowers Avenue

Clearlake

Lake County

Konocti Vista Casino

2755 Mission Rancheria Road

Lakeport

Madera County

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino

711 Lucky Lane

Coursegold

Marin County

Albert J. Boro Community Center

50 Canal Street

San Rafael

Marin County

Marin City Health & Wellness Center

630 Drake Avenue

Sausalito, CA 94965

Mendocino County

Fort Bragg Recreation Center

300 S Lincoln Street

Fort Bragg

Mendocino County

Potter Valley Bible Church

10151 Main Street

Potter Valley

Mendocino County

Empty Lot

1775 N. State Street

Ukiah

*Monterey County

City Property

1351 Oak Avenue

Greenfield

Napa County

Napa Valley Expo

575 Third Street

Napa

Napa County

Saint Helena Catholic School

1255 Oak Avenue

Saint Helena

Nevada County

Sierra College Grass Valley

250 Sierra College Drive

Grass Valley

Nevada County

Nevada City Elks Lodge

518 State Highway 49

Nevada City

Nevada County

Former Penn Valley Community Church

11739 Spenceville Road

Penn Valley

Placer County

Gold Country Fairgrounds

209 Fairgate Road

Auburn

Placer County

Canyon View Assembly Church

23221 Forest Hill Road

Forest Hill

Placer County

McBean Pavillion Parking Lot

75 McBean Park Drive

Lincoln

San Benito County

Mission San Juan Batista

406 2nd Street

San Juan Bautista

San Mateo County

Pacifica Community Center

540 Crespi Drive

Pacifica

San Mateo County

San Mateo Event Center

2495 South Delaware Gate 13

San Mateo

San Mateo County

La Honda Fire Brigade

8945 La Honda Road

La Honda

Santa Clara County

Costco

7251 Camino Arroyo

Gilroy

Santa Clara County

East Valley Family YMCA

1975 S White Road

San Jose

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz Costco

220 Sylvania Avenue

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County

Scotts Valley Siltanen Park

Parking lot across the street from 141 Vine Hill School Road

Scotts Valley

*Santa Cruz County

Twin Lakes Church

2701 Cabrillo College Drive

Aptos

Shasta County

Shasta Senior Center parking lot

2081 Frontier Trail

Anderson

Shasta County

USFS District Office parking lot

14225 Holiday Road

Redding

Solano County

S&S Supply Solutions

2700 Maxwell Way

Fairfield CA

Solano County

Lowe’s

1751 E Monte Vista Avenue

Vacaville

Solano County

Solano County Fairgrounds

900 Fairgrounds Drive

Vallejo

Sonoma County

Cloverdale Citrus Fair

1 Citrus Fair

Cloverdale

Sonoma County

Hanna Boys Center

17000 Arnold Drive

Sonoma

Sonoma County

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building

1351 Maple Avenue

Santa Rosa

Tehama County

Paved parking lot near Estil C Clark Park

103 East Fig Lane

Corning

Tehama County

Site is adjacent to 100 Rio Street

Red Bluff

*Trinity County

US Forest Service Big Rock Day Use Area

2383-2405 Trinity River Highway

Willow Creek

Tuolumne County

Eproson Park

22901 Meadow Drive

Twain Harte

Tuolumne County

Mary Laveroni Park

18930 Main Street

Groveland

Tuolumne County

Mother Lode Fairgrounds

220 Southgate Drive

Sonora

Yuba County

Alcouffe Center

9185 Marysville Road

Oregon House

