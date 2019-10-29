PG&E Power Shutoffs: Where & when next outages are scheduled

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Over 600,000 PG&E customers will be without power as the utility plans to move forward with another round of shutoffs across Northern California.

This latest outage means some families and businesses will be in the dark for nearly a week.

The latest blackout will start early Tuesday and affect about 1.5 million people in 29 Northern California counties.

Here’s the latest timeline for Tuesday’s round of power shutoffs, which will be implemented in phases:

PHASE 1 (5 a.m.)

Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity, Shasta

CountyCities
ButteBangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Clipper Mills,
Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville,
Stirling City
PlumasBellden, La Porte, Quincy, Storrie
TrinityBurnt Ranch, Salyer, Zenia
ShastaAnderson, Bella Vista, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo,
Lake Head, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run,
Pala Cedro, Platina, Redding, Round Mountain, Shasta,
Singletown, Whiskeytown, Whitmore

PHASE 2 (9 a.m.)

El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Yuba

CountyCities
El DoradoCamino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, Garden
Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey
Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill,
Placerville, Pollock Pines, Somerset, Twin Bridges
NevadaGrass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan,
Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs,
Washington
PlacerAlta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat,
Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Lincoln, Meadow Vista,
Newcastle, Penryn, Weimar
SierraAlleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Sierra City
YubaBrowns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge,
Dobbins Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartsville,
Strawberry Valley

PHASE 3 (4 p.m.)

Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne

CountyCities
AlpineBear Valley
Amador Fiddletown, Jackson, Pioneer, Pine Grove, Sutter Creek
CalaverasArnold, Bear Valley, Camp Connell, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines,
Mokelumne Hill, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas,
Sheep Ranch, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville
TuolumnePine Crest, Strawberry

PHASE 4 (7 a.m.)

Humboldt (Southern), Mendocino, Sonoma

CountyCities
HumboldtAlton, Arcata, Bayside, Blocksburg, Blue Lake, Carlotta,
Eureka, Ferndale, Fields Landing, Fortuna, Garberville,
Honeydew, Hoopa, Hydesville, Kneeland, Korbel, Loleta,
McKinleyville, Miranda, Myers Flat, Orick, Orleans,
Petrolia, Phillipsville, Redcrest, Redway, Rio Del, Samoa,
Scotia, Trinidad, Weott, Whitehorn, Willow Creek
MendocinoAlbion, Boonville, Branscomb, Caspar, Comptche, Covelo,
Cummings, Dos Rios, Elk, Fort Bragg, Gualala, Hopland,
Laytonville, Leggett, Little River, Manchester, Mendocino,
Navarro, Philo, Piercy, Point Arena, Potter Valley, Redwood
Valley, Ukiah, Westport, Willits, Yorkville
SonomaAnnapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Camp Meeker, Cazadero,
Cloverdale, Cotati, Duncan Mills, Forestville, Geyserville,
Glen Ellen, Graton, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner,
Kenwood, Monte Rio, Occidental, Penn Grove, Rio Nido,
Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Sea Ranch,
Valley Ford, Villa Grande, Windsor

PHASE 5 (7 a.m.)

Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo

CountyCities
LakeClearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Cobb, Finley, Glenhaven, Hidden
Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake,
Lucerne, Middletown, Nice, Upper Lake, Witter Springs
Napa American Canyon, Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Napa,
Pope Valley, Rutherford
SolanoVallejo
YoloGuinda, Rumsey, Winters

PHASE 6 (9 p.m.)

Humboldt (Northern), Siskiyou

CountyCities
HumboldtAlton, Arcata, Bayside, Blocksburg, Blue Lake, Carlotta,
Eureka, Ferndale, Fields Landing, Fortuna, Garberville,
Honeydew, Hoopa, Hydesville, Kneeland, Korbel, Loleta,
McKinleyville, Miranda, Myers Flat, Orick, Orleans,
Petrolia, Phillipsville, Redcrest, Redway, Rio Del, Samoa,
Scotia, Trinidad, Weott, Whitehorn, Willow Creek
SiskiyouSomes Bar

PHASE 7 (11 p.m.)

Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo

CountyCities
MarinBelvedere, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Dillon Beach, Fairfax,
Fallon, Forest Knolls, Greenbrae, Kentfield, Lagunitas,
Larkspur, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio,
Novato, Ross, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael,
Sausalito, Stinson Beach, Tiburon, Tamales, Wood Acre
Santa ClaraSanta Clara County
Santa CruzBoulder Creek, Davenport
San MateoEl Granada, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Loma Mar,
Montera, Moss Beach, Pescadero, San Gregorio

PHASE 8 (11 p.m.)

Alameda, Contra Costa

CountyCities
Alameda Castro Valley, Oakland
Amador Fiddletown, Jackson, Pioneer, Pine Grove, Sutter Creek

PHASE 9 (9 p.m.)

Kern

CountyCities
KernLebec

PG&E says it will be monitoring the potentially widespread dry, offshore wind event that’s expected to start Tuesday through midday Wednesday.

At this time PG&E says customers impacted by the Oct. 26 power shutoff event could also be part of this next shutoff.

PG&E says it has begun notifying customers who could potentially be affected by the next power shutoff event via text, email, and automated phone calls.

Use the interactive map below to see if your particular city/neighborhood could be affected:

Community Resource Centers

To support customers in counties impacted by the outages, PG&E has opened several Community Resource Centers that will provide restrooms, bottled water, charging stations, and air conditioned seating.

If you rely on power to operate life-sustaining medical devices, participating Independent Living Centers (ILCs) may be able to cover the costs associated with accessible transportation to and from PG&E Community Resource Centers. They may also provide funds for hotel expenses, their offices as charging stations, or provide loaner backup battery power.

All centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Alameda County 
UC Berkeley
Clark Kerr Southwest Parking Lot 1,
Tanglewood Road
Berkeley

Alameda County
Merritt Community College
12500 Campus Drive
Oakland

Alameda County
Hayward Kmart
26231 Mission Boulevard
Hayward

Alpine County
Bear Valley Transportation Center
132 Bear Valley Road
Bear Valley

Amador County
Mace Meadows Golf Course
26570 Fairway Drive
Pioneer

Amador County
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish
11361 Prospect Drive
Jackson

Butte County
Costco – Butte
2100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
Chico

Butte County
Strip mall
14144 Lakeridge Court
Magalia

Butte County
Bird Street School
1421 Bird Street
Oroville

Calaveras County
Meadowmont Shopping Center
2182 Highway 4
Arnold

Calaveras County
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3322
202 Spink Road
West Point

Calaveras County
Utica Park
1075 Utica Lane
Angels Camp

Calaveras County
Round Table Pizza
55 Highway 26
Valley Springs

Contra Costa County
Tice Valley Community Center
2055 Tice Valley Boulevard 
Walnut Creek

Contra Costa County
St. Mary’s College
1928 St. Mary’s Road
Moraga

Contra Costa County
Balfour-Guthrie Park
1701 Balfour Road
Brentwood

Contra Costa County
Costco
4801 Central Avenue
Richmond CA

El Dorado County
Buffalo Hill Center
6023 Front Street 37
Georgetown

El Dorado County
Former County Sheriff’s Office
300 Fair Lane
Placerville

El Dorado County
Knotty Pine Lanes
2667 Sanders Drive, #1
Pollock Pines

*Humboldt County
Blue Lake Rancheria
428 Chartin Road
Blue Lake

*Humboldt County
Humboldt County Main Library
1313 Third Street
Eureka

*Humboldt County
Firemen’s Pavilion
9 Park Street
Fortuna

*Humboldt County
Pierson Park
1705 Gwin Road
McKinleyville

*Humboldt County
US Forest Service Big Rock Day Use Area
2383-2405 Trinity River Highway
Willow Creek

*Humboldt County
Neighborhood Facilities Building & Tribal Offices
11860 State Highway 96
Hoopa

Humboldt County
Arcata Community Center
321 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
Arcata

Lake County
Clearlake Senior Community Center
3245 Bowers Avenue
Clearlake

Lake County
Konocti Vista Casino
2755 Mission Rancheria Road
Lakeport

Madera County
Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino
711 Lucky Lane
Coursegold

Marin County
Albert J. Boro Community Center
50 Canal Street
San Rafael

Marin County
Marin City Health & Wellness Center
630 Drake Avenue
Sausalito, CA 94965

Mendocino County
Fort Bragg Recreation Center
300 S Lincoln Street
Fort Bragg

Mendocino County
Potter Valley Bible Church
10151 Main Street
Potter Valley

Mendocino County
Empty Lot
1775 N. State Street
Ukiah

*Monterey County
City Property
1351 Oak Avenue
Greenfield

Napa County
Napa Valley Expo
575 Third Street
Napa

Napa County
Saint Helena Catholic School
1255 Oak Avenue
Saint Helena

Nevada County
Sierra College Grass Valley
250 Sierra College Drive
Grass Valley

Nevada County
Nevada City Elks Lodge
518 State Highway 49
Nevada City

Nevada County
Former Penn Valley Community Church
11739 Spenceville Road
Penn Valley

Placer County
Gold Country Fairgrounds
209 Fairgate Road
Auburn

Placer County
Canyon View Assembly Church
23221 Forest Hill Road
Forest Hill

Placer County
McBean Pavillion Parking Lot
75 McBean Park Drive
Lincoln

San Benito County
Mission San Juan Batista
406 2nd Street
San Juan Bautista

San Mateo County
Pacifica Community Center
540 Crespi Drive
Pacifica

San Mateo County
San Mateo Event Center
2495 South Delaware Gate 13
San Mateo

San Mateo County
La Honda Fire Brigade
8945 La Honda Road
La Honda

Santa Clara County
Costco
7251 Camino Arroyo
Gilroy

Santa Clara County
East Valley Family YMCA
1975 S White Road
San Jose

Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz Costco
220 Sylvania Avenue
Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County
Scotts Valley Siltanen Park
Parking lot across the street from 141 Vine Hill School Road
Scotts Valley

*Santa Cruz County
Twin Lakes Church
2701 Cabrillo College Drive
Aptos

Shasta County
Shasta Senior Center parking lot
2081 Frontier Trail
Anderson

Shasta County
USFS District Office parking lot
14225 Holiday Road
Redding

Solano County
S&S Supply Solutions
2700 Maxwell Way
Fairfield CA

Solano County
Lowe’s
1751 E Monte Vista Avenue
Vacaville

Solano County
Solano County Fairgrounds
900 Fairgrounds Drive
Vallejo

Sonoma County
Cloverdale Citrus Fair
1 Citrus Fair
Cloverdale

Sonoma County
Hanna Boys Center
17000 Arnold Drive
Sonoma

Sonoma County
Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building
1351 Maple Avenue
Santa Rosa

Tehama County
Paved parking lot near Estil C Clark Park
103 East Fig Lane
Corning

Tehama County
Site is adjacent to 100 Rio Street
Red Bluff

*Trinity County
US Forest Service Big Rock Day Use Area
2383-2405 Trinity River Highway
Willow Creek

Tuolumne County
Eproson Park
22901 Meadow Drive
Twain Harte

Tuolumne County
Mary Laveroni Park
18930 Main Street
Groveland

Tuolumne County
Mother Lode Fairgrounds
220 Southgate Drive
Sonora

Yuba County
Alcouffe Center
9185 Marysville Road
Oregon House

Latest News Headlines:

