PG&E Power Shutoffs: Which Bay Area cities will be impacted & when?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is shutting off power for nearly a quarter of a million customers in the Bay Area.

KRON4 has compiled a list of Bay Area cities that are have been impacted or are expected to be impacted by the shutoffs.

Only PORTIONS of the cities below have lost or will lose power. Click here for a map of where in each city the outages could happen

Also, the times are estimated and could change. We will update the list as we learn more.