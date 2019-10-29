MAP: PG&E to move forward with power shutoffs Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E says they will be moving forward with power shutoffs Tuesday due to a severe wind event.

PG&E is expected to shut off power to 605,000 customers in portions of 29 counties across California.

Like the last rounds, the blackout will affect parts of eight out of the nine Bay Area counties. San Francisco will once again remain the only county without an outage.

The following counties are expected to be impacted: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

Check the map below to see if your address may be impacted by the shutoff:

Strong winds are expected to start Tuesday morning in the North Valley, North Bay and Sierra Foothills.

By early Wednesday morning, the wind event will move into the Bay Area.

On Monday, PG&E began restoring power to those impacted by Saturday’s shutoff.

As of 5:30 p.m., PG&E says they’ve restore power to about 375,000 to 400,000 of those customers.

