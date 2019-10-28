PG&E to resume safety inspections to restore power, but warns of more outages

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) PG&E has reported that it will issue a weather “all clear” for the Northern Sierras and North Coast communities within its service area currently impacted by the Oct. 26 power shutoff.

The utility company reports that as of 10 p.m. Sunday, more than 30,000 customers had their power restored.

PG&E has started safety patrols and inspections in the “all clear” areas in several counties including Humboldt, Siskiyou, Trinity, Northern Mendocino, and portions of Lake County.

Safety patrols and inspections will resume at first daylight on Monday, Oct. 28.

PG&E says it strives to inspect and restore power within 48 hours but due to high winds, may require more time.

The remaining customers impacted by the power shutoffs are:

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

El Dorado

Fresno

Glenn

Humboldt

Kern

Lake Madera

Marin

Mariposa

Mendocino

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

San Joaquin

Shasta

Sierra

Solano

Sonoma

Tehama

Trinity

Tuolumne

Yolo

Yuba

PG&E says it is also closely following a potentially strong widespread wind event happening from Tuesday, Oct. 29 to midday Wednesday that could impact about 35 counties across the Northern and Southern Sierra, North Bay, other parts of the Bay, and Santa Cruz mountains as well as North Coast and Kern County.

The utility company said some customers who are currently out of power may remain without power for the duration of the next potential power shutoff event.

PG&E encourages all customers to be prepared.

Latest News Headlines: