PG&E’s website is still down

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re still having trouble accessing PG&E website right now, you’re not alone.

PG&E’s website went down shortly after they announced they were planning on shutting off power to more that 800,000 customers across California.

PG&E officials told customers to check their website to see if they would be impacted.

However, customers were greeted by error pages when trying to access the site.

It’s now been more than 24 hours and their website is still not working.

PG&E tweeted about the website issues just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, saying the utility company was “experiencing high volume of traffic” and apologized “for the inconvenience.”

“Thank you for your patience as our team is working as quickly as possible to restore access,” the utility company said.

For now, you can check out KRON4.com for the latest updates on potential power shutoffs.