Power returning to Berkeley after PG&E shutoffs

BERKELEY (KRON) — Most of the PG&E customers in Berkeley now have their power back.

The restoration started around 5 p.m., but still PG&E has not confirmed a complete restoration yet.

It’s much less dark up in the hills, most of the power is now back on as of 5 p.m.

As of the last update, there are now less than 1,000 customers still without power.

As for this downtown area and UC Berkeley students, most say they didn’t lose power at all but the school has canceled classes again for tomorrow.

“I had frozen a bunch of water bottles in the freezer to try to keep food because we had no idea is it for 12 hours? Is it for a day, two days, four days? So just tried to be prepared for it being a long time,” said Berkeley resident Carolyn Reynolds.

Reynolds lives in Berkeley, up in the hills, the main area affected by the PG&E outages in the city.

Reynolds says they lost power before 11 p.m. Wednesday night and had it restored around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Reynolds now happy to have power back especially being in an area with limited cell service.

“So when the power goes out, even the landline phone didn’t work. The cell phone could texts but that’s it,” she said. “So I’d have to walk up a couple blocks to try and get a signal to check for AC alert and emergency messages.”

The city says power has been restored to most of the affected areas, but PG&E has not confirmed complete restoration yet.

For students down the hill at UC Berkeley, most say they didn’t lose power at all.

classes were canceled Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

While some lost power and others didn’t, both groups say the information online and from PG&E was confusing.

PG&E hasn’t given an estimate for complete restoration.

Although Berkeley police patrolling the hills say from what they can tell most people have their power back on by now.