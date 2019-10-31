San Jose business loses thousands of dollars during PG&E power shutoffs

SAN JOSE (KRON) — In the South Bay, PG&E says power has been fully restored, but it was costly for merchants and others whose trade was interrupted by the shutdown.

The power was out for two days in parts of San Jose’s Almaden Valley.

During that time, shops and restaurants lost business, food went bad, employees were sent home and one business was robbed when the lights

went out.

Plywood on the front door tells the tale of how someone broke into and robbed Lin Garden Chinese Restaurant during the blackout early Sunday.

It was insult added to injury said Mrs. Lin through an interpreter.

The Via Valiente shopping center was dark for two days.

Pomodoro Pizza is back in business.

Owner Sasan Shams is struggling to ramp up for Halloween, his busiest day of the year.

“I don’t know if it’s going to go out again, how much to order, don’t know how to schedule the employees, so we’re in limbo,” he said.

Shams had to throw out dough, toppings and other perishables.

He says some customers think he’s still closed and lost business even after the power came back on.

“Comcast, our internet service is out several hours after the power comes on, so we had the power but we can still not do business and I cannot receive any phone calls,” Shams said.

Shams blames the shutdown for the loss of a cooler that failed to re-start.

He estimates his losses at $5,000 dollars.

Next door, at Pavel Cleaners, owner Eleanor Pavel tells a similar story of lost business and unhappy customers.

“Some customers, they came in and they couldn’t get their clothes,” Pavel said.

For merchants in this little strip mall far from the beaten path, the loss of two day’s receipts is huge. Like the name of one of his most popular pizzas, samas shams says the shutdown was “a mess.”

