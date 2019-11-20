SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Several Santa Rosa schools will be closed Wednesday because of the expected PG&E power shutoffs in Sonoma County.

According to Santa Rosa City Schools, the following schools will be closed Wednesday:

Maria Carrillo High

Rincon Valley Middle

Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School

Hidden Valley Elementary

After school activities are also cancelled at the four schools.

According to the school district, power will likely return Thursday morning.

The affected schools are slated to reopen Thursday at 10 a.m.

Buses will pick up students two hours after their usual pick up time and school will be released at the normal time, the district said.

Sonoma County is one of three Bay Area counties expected to have power shut off this week.

The blackouts are likely to impact 181,000 customers across 16 counties statewide.

Click here for an interactive shutoff map