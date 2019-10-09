To close or not to close? Caldecott Tunnel may be affected by outage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Heads up if you use the Caldecott Tunnel for your daily commute!

Due to power outages across the Bay Area and much of Northern and Central California Wednesday morning, the Caldecott Tunnel may be affected.

Officials said CalTrans is “working to ensure that alternate sources of power are available to provide continual operations for the Caldecott Tunnel,” but that “the tunnel cannot operate without power.”

At this time, officials are installing generators to help keep the tunnel open, but it is not known if crews will be able to get everything up and running by noon.

In the event of a closure, signs will be posted providing detour information.

A press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. with the latest information provided by officials.

Check back for updates.