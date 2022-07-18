SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Kyla Grogan will join the KRON 4 News team as a Daytime Meteorologist, the station announced on Monday. Grogan will provide weather reports for “KRON 4 News at Noon,” “LIVE! in the Bay,” and “KRON 4 News at 3pm.” She will also provide weather coverage for KRON 4’s 24/7 streaming news app, KRON ON.

Grogan comes to KRON 4 having worked as a meteorologist in some of the country’s largest media markets including Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia. Most recently, she worked at the local Fox Affiliate in San Francisco. She began her journalism career working as a reporter and anchor before transitioning into meteorology.

As a meteorologist, she’s worked at the Weather Channel and provided coverage on major events including Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Isaac.

“I had the great fortune of working alongside some of the best meteorological minds in the world,” Grogan said. “I learned a great deal from them and rely on my Weather Channel training daily in my forecasting.”

Before embarking on her TV career, Grogan sang and danced in Broadway touring companies including “The Radio City Christmas Spectacular,” “Beehive” and “Starlight Express.” She has a journalism degree from Boston University and a degree in Geoscience/Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

“We are excited to welcome Kyla to our team here at KRON4,” said KRON 4 News Director Josh Palefsky. “Kyla is well-known by viewers in our community as an outstanding meteorologist and most importantly has a deep understanding of the Bay Area’s unique microclimates.”

Grogan will join the team at KRON 4 starting on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.