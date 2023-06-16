SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A bright rainbow flag made up of massive lasers will again flood San Francisco’s Market Street starting on Friday, June 23, and will continue shining for three nights.

The 4.1-mile installation by arts nonprofit Illuminate debuted last year to great fanfare, setting off celebrations up and down the length of Market Street.

(Image courtesy Illuminate)

With a 49-foot width and a length exceeding four miles, the installation will consist of six colored laser beams — purple, blue, green, yellow, orange, red.

Lasers positioned near the Ferry Building will shoot horizontally above Market Street, rising at a subtle 3-degree angle to crest at Twin Peaks.

This year, plans call for 12 lasers, double the number of last year’s installation, creating an even more vibrant rainbow flag. The artistic illumination represents the world’s largest Pride flag.

(Image courtesy Illuminate)

(Image courtesy Illuminate)

The installation, named “WELCOME,” is part of the city’s month-long Pride celebrations.