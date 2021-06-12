Celebrating Pride Month at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – PRIDE may look a little different this year, but people are still getting together and celebrating,

San Francisco Pride kicked off the month by hosing movie nights at Oracle Park.

The ballpark hosted special screenings of “In the Heights” and “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.”

“To see so many of us filling up Oracle Park, it was truly an amazing thing to hear them reacting to the film, to see them cheer. It made us feel like San Francisco is coming back alive.”

San Francisco pride organizers Carolyn Wysinger and Fred Lopez say they are so grateful to see all of these people lined up to celebrate pride.

“We started planning this a few months ago when things were much different and we weren’t sure if this was going to happen.”

But they say they worked with the city to make sure they could do something safely.

San Francisco Pride, Frameline – the nation’s longest runing LGBTQ+ film festival and the Giants partnered to make this weekend a reality.

“Just feeling connected and seeing one another is so important.”

Emily White says she’s waited all year to be here connecting with friends and other members of the community.

“This would be my first Pride that I actually ever celebrated and I’ve always wanted to do pride in San Francisco.”

“It is honestly amazing. Just looking at the decorations they have out right now. It’s fantastic.”

Andrea Stern echoed that sentiment.

“It’s amazing to be able to have a group of people to support everyone who came before us–it’s just special.”

Organizers tell me they really want to extend things beyond just pride month so they have a national coming out day event happening in October.